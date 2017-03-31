 

Nominations Sought for 2017 Con Hogan Community Leadership Award

Mar. 31, 2017, 2:18 pm by Leave a Comment

News Release — Vermont Community Foundation
March 31, 2017

Contact:
Margaret Morris
The Vermont Community Foundation
[email protected]
802-388-3355 ext. 285

Middlebury, VT – Nominations are being accepted for the 2017 Con Hogan Award for Creative, Entrepreneurial Community Leadership. Now in its third year, the annual award is a tribute to Con Hogan’s life’s work and commitment. It intends to encourage and reward leaders who share his vision of a better Vermont—one that places the highest value on the public good—and who seize the responsibility for making that vision real by using data and measurement, monitoring a plan of action, and making adjustments along the way. The $15,000 award may be spent however the selected individual chooses.

The award honoree will be selected by a committee of individuals with a broad range of interests and experience including health and human services, the arts, government service, early care and education, agriculture, and civic duty. The honoree will have demonstrated the following characteristics: a track record of making a difference, focus on data-driven results, community connection, generosity, and enthusiasm. The honoree must be an individual who is a Vermont resident and has not previously received the award.

Nominations will be accepted through the Vermont Community Foundation’s website until 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 29th, 2017. The award will be presented at a public ceremony on October 4, 2017 in Montpelier. For more information or to submit a nomination and to learn more about Con, visit www.vermontcf.org/conhoganaward.

Visit www.vermontcf.org or call 802-388-3355 for more information.

Filed Under: Vermont Press Releases
Press Release

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Latest stories by

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Nominations Sought for 2017 Con Hogan Community Leadership Award"