Nominations Sought for 2017 Con Hogan Community Leadership Award

News Release — Vermont Community Foundation

March 31, 2017

Contact:

Margaret Morris

The Vermont Community Foundation

[email protected]

802-388-3355 ext. 285

Middlebury, VT – Nominations are being accepted for the 2017 Con Hogan Award for Creative, Entrepreneurial Community Leadership. Now in its third year, the annual award is a tribute to Con Hogan’s life’s work and commitment. It intends to encourage and reward leaders who share his vision of a better Vermont—one that places the highest value on the public good—and who seize the responsibility for making that vision real by using data and measurement, monitoring a plan of action, and making adjustments along the way. The $15,000 award may be spent however the selected individual chooses.

The award honoree will be selected by a committee of individuals with a broad range of interests and experience including health and human services, the arts, government service, early care and education, agriculture, and civic duty. The honoree will have demonstrated the following characteristics: a track record of making a difference, focus on data-driven results, community connection, generosity, and enthusiasm. The honoree must be an individual who is a Vermont resident and has not previously received the award.

Nominations will be accepted through the Vermont Community Foundation’s website until 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 29th, 2017. The award will be presented at a public ceremony on October 4, 2017 in Montpelier. For more information or to submit a nomination and to learn more about Con, visit www.vermontcf.org/conhoganaward.

Visit www.vermontcf.org or call 802-388-3355 for more information.