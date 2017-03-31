Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman’s Public Appearance Schedule: April 1-9, 2017

News Release — Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman
March 31, 2017
Contact:
Megan Polyte
802-622-4136
Saturday, April 1
12:30 Speaking at Hanover Co-op Annual Meeting.
Listen Center, White River Junction
3:00 Hosting a Community Meeting
Tracy Hall, Norwich
Sunday, April 2
No public appearances planned.
Monday, April 3
10:50 Presenting strategic communication methods to UVM class.
Lafayette 108, Burlington
Tuesday, April 4
12:00 Attending Equal Pay Day “Women in Leadership” Press Conference
State House, Cedar Creek Room, Montpelier
Wednesday, April 5
4:30 Attending Vermont Law School Legislative Reception
State House, Cedar Creek Room, Montpelier
5:30 Hosting “Merchants of Doubt” movie night
State House, Cafeteria, Montpelier
Thursday, April 6
7:00 Live on Charlie, Ernie, and Lisa in the Morning
AM620 WVMT
11:45 Co-Hosting Salvation Army Legislative Lunch
Capitol Plaza Hotel, Montpelier
4:20 Speaking to Public Policy Class at UVM
Hills Building, Room 122, Burlington
Friday, April 7
8:30-10:00 Hosting “Coffee with Constituents”
Lt. Governor’s Office, State House, Montpelier
Saturday, April 8
10:00-2:00 Working at Burlington Winter Farmers’ Market
Davis Center, UVM, Burlington
Sunday, April 9
No public appearances planned.
Unless noted, the Lt. Governor is at the State House each week Tuesday – Friday. For additional details and schedule updates please visit our public calendar.
Fact of the Week: Vermont and Mississippi are the only two states that have never sent a woman to Congress.
Source: Change The Story Vermont, “Women in Leadership” report