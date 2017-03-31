 

Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman’s Public Appearance Schedule: April 1-9, 2017

Mar. 31, 2017, 2:22 pm

News Release — Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman
March 31, 2017

Contact:
Megan Polyte
802-622-4136

Saturday, April 1

12:30 Speaking at Hanover Co-op Annual Meeting.
Listen Center, White River Junction

3:00 Hosting a Community Meeting
Tracy Hall, Norwich

Sunday, April 2

No public appearances planned.

Monday, April 3

10:50 Presenting strategic communication methods to UVM class.
Lafayette 108, Burlington

Tuesday, April 4

12:00 Attending Equal Pay Day “Women in Leadership” Press Conference
State House, Cedar Creek Room, Montpelier

Wednesday, April 5

4:30 Attending Vermont Law School Legislative Reception
State House, Cedar Creek Room, Montpelier

5:30 Hosting “Merchants of Doubt” movie night
State House, Cafeteria, Montpelier

Thursday, April 6

7:00 Live on Charlie, Ernie, and Lisa in the Morning
AM620 WVMT

11:45 Co-Hosting Salvation Army Legislative Lunch
Capitol Plaza Hotel, Montpelier

4:20 Speaking to Public Policy Class at UVM
Hills Building, Room 122, Burlington

Friday, April 7

8:30-10:00 Hosting “Coffee with Constituents”
Lt. Governor’s Office, State House, Montpelier

Saturday, April 8

10:00-2:00 Working at Burlington Winter Farmers’ Market
Davis Center, UVM, Burlington

Sunday, April 9

No public appearances planned.

Unless noted, the Lt. Governor is at the State House each week Tuesday – Friday. For additional details and schedule updates please visit our public calendar.

Fact of the Week: Vermont and Mississippi are the only two states that have never sent a woman to Congress.

Source: Change The Story Vermont, “Women in Leadership” report

