Former N.H. Supreme Court Chief Justice John T. Broderick to join Dartmouth-Hitchcock

March 30, 2017

LEBANON, NH – John T. Broderick, Jr., former Chief Justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court and Dean of the University of New Hampshire School of Law, will join Dartmouth-Hitchcock as Senior Director for Public Affairs. Broderick has long been a prominent and effective advocate on issues of vital importance to the people of the State of New Hampshire, most recently as a tireless advocate for the Campaign to Change Direction New Hampshire, the first statewide effort to advance a national initiative to change the culture of mental health.

“Dartmouth-Hitchcock has a rich and distinguished history of providing world-class, state-of-the -art health care to those in need in all corners of our state,” noted Broderick. “I couldn’t be prouder to become a member of the Dartmouth-Hitchcock team. As Senior Director for Public Affairs, I look forward to working with many others across New Hampshire, Vermont and the region to advance Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s mission on behalf of the health and well-being of the people and communities it has so long served.”

Broderick will assume his new position at Dartmouth-Hitchcock on April 3, working closely with newly named Vice President for Communications and Marketing Josh McElveen and a strong and experienced team. He will be primarily responsible for outreach to business and community leaders and policy makers to broaden understanding of the challenges faced and the opportunities offered by New Hampshire’s only academic medical center in a time of rapid transition in health care delivery and value-based payment models.

In making the announcement, Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel John Kacavas, who has operational responsibility for Communications and for Government Affairs, said “We could not be more pleased to welcome John to Dartmouth-Hitchcock. Over the course of his varied and distinguished career, John has elevated every institution and public advocacy effort of which he has been a part. It will be an honor and a pleasure to work with him in service to Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s mission to achieve population health through high quality care at a reasonable cost.”

Following a distinguished career as one of the preeminent trial lawyers in New Hampshire, Broderick served as an Associate Justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court for nine years before being named Chief Justice, serving with distinction as New Hampshire’s top judicial official from 2004 to 2010. Among his many awards and honors, Broderick twice received the Justice William A. Grimes Award for Outstanding Judicial Professionalism, as well as the L. Jonathan Ross Award for Outstanding Commitment to Legal Services for the Poor, the Business and Industry Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award, the N.H. Bar Association President’s Award for Distinguished Public Service, and the Governor’s Commission on Disability Lifetime Achievement Award.

Upon stepping down as Chief Justice, Broderick brought his formidable talents to academia, becoming Dean of the University of New Hampshire School of Law. In little over three years, he led the effort to elevate UNH Law’s standing to a top 100 law school and give it a national profile. He then served as the first Executive Director of the Warren B. Rudman Center for Justice, Leadership and Public Policy at UNH Law, drawing his network of national leaders and policy makers to New Hampshire to discuss the important issues of the day.

Broderick was an Adjunct Professor at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College for more than 10 years and he has received numerous honorary degrees. He is a graduate of the College of the Holy Cross and the University of Virginia Law School.