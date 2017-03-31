 

Fish & Wildlife Board Seeks Public Input on Proposed Fishing Regulation Changes

Mar. 31, 2017, 12:36 pm by Leave a Comment

News Release — Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board
March 30, 2017

Media Contacts:
Bernie Pientka
802-879-5698

Eric Palmer
(802) 751-0107

Series of public hearings scheduled for Newport, Rutland, Montpelier and St. Albans

MONTPELIER, Vt. – The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Board is now in the process of seeking public input on a number of proposed fishing regulation changes that could go into effect starting in 2018.

Among the proposed changes are:

Simplifying regulations on the Missisquoi River for muskellunge and year-round fishing.

Expanding the Little River two-trout bag limit to the section between the Route 2 bridge and Waterbury Reservoir Dam.

Making the existing Dog River test water designations for catch and release trout fishing into permanent regulations.

Changing the catch and release trout regulation on the Batten Kill to include an “artificial lures and flies” gear restriction, similar to the Dog River.

Simplifying the Clyde River regulations and expanding its catch and release season for salmon to include September and October.

Establishing rules against snagging fish.

Creating a new definition of “immediate control” for ice fishing.

Moving existing language related to commercial angling into a new section.

Expanding the “legal method of take” for fish to include spear gun and cross bow on a limited number of species.

Implementing new bags limits on bowfin, redhorse sucker and longnose gar.

In addition, an angling group is proposing from September 1 to October 31 on the Clyde River from Lake Memphremagog upstream to the West Charleston dam, that angling be restricted to fly fishing with floating line, unweighted leader and one unweighted artificial fly with a single hook.

The Board will be hosting four public hearings to gather comments on the proposals, and will accept written comments through May 17, 2017.

The hearings start at 6:30 p.m., and the schedule is as follows: Tuesday, May 2 in Newport at the Emory Hebord State Office Building; Wednesday, May 3 in Rutland at Rutland High School; Thursday, May 4 in Montpelier at the Pavilion Building at 109 Main Street; and Tuesday, May 9 in St. Albans at the St. Albans Town Education Center.

To submit questions or comments to the Board, email [email protected].

To learn more about the proposed regulation changes, the public hearing schedule, or the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Board, visit the “Fish & Wildlife Board” page under the “About Us” section at www.vtfishandwildlife.com.

Filed Under: Vermont Press Releases Tagged With: ,
Press Release

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Latest stories by

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Fish & Wildlife Board Seeks Public Input on Proposed Fishing Reg..."