Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Corrina Parnapy: Of plants, birds and bees
Editor’s note: This commentary is by Corrina A. Parnapy, who is district manager of Vermont Shoreland Erosion Control Certified at the Winooski Natural Resources Conservation District.The first day of spring has arrived and it is time to consider the relationship between what we plant in our yards and fields and the pollinator species we rely on. Be it stunning butterflies, buzzing bees or beautiful songbirds, they rely on the flowering species and trees we plant.
Every spring, songbirds migrate from their winter rest to breeding grounds in Vermont. They need a nutritious source of food for energy and habitat to raise their young. The most nutritious forms of plants are native species.
In the spring and summer, birds are looking for protein-rich insects to help them develop strong eggs and feed their growing and demanding chicks. Research shows that native plants provide the most nutritious insects and fruit. Silky dogwood, red oak, speckled alder and paper birch harbor caterpillars, flies and spiders hiding in nooks and holes. Birds eat these nutritious bugs and offer them to their chicks. Many birds also depend on fruits and berries from native plants like dogwood, black elderberry and winterberry. These possess high fat content which give them energy for their all-night flights south in the fall. The insects that birds rely on don’t find the same quality of food in the introduced, non-native plants like burning bush and barberry. These species generally have hollow stalks and provide less nutritional value.
The Winooski Natural Resources Conservation District hosts an annual tree, shrub and perennial sale as a service to residents of the district.
In the spring, bees and butterflies also emerge and begin the tireless work of pollinating Vermont’s verdant landscape. Bees are declining in dramatic numbers across the nation due to an array of causes such as disease epidemics, pesticide use and habitat loss; particularly the loss of wildflowers. Between 60 and 80 percent of wild plants in Vermont depend on bees for pollination, including flowering trees, herbs, and shrubs such as red-osier dogwood, blueberries and apples. There are 270 native bee species in Vermont, and research has demonstrated that wild bees prefer to forage on the nectar and pollen from native plants like columbine, coneflower and aster.
To help birds and other pollinators, you can incorporate native plants into landscaping practices such as rain gardens, butterfly gardens, riparian buffers or simply plant them in your yard to provide habitat and color. There is a risk that using non-native and invasive plants can create “ecological dead-zones,” which are useless to birds. Worse yet we could create an “ecological trap,” or an area that looks good to birds, but when they try to live in the area become worn out and run down due to lack of adequate nutrients. Fortunately there are many sources of native plants in Vermont. One is the upcoming Winooski NRCD Tree & Shrub sale.
The Winooski Natural Resources Conservation District (WNRCD) hosts an annual tree, shrub and perennial sale as a service to residents of the district. We offer a wide selection of species for home, garden and conservation projects. We offer several species of locally sourced trees, shrubs and perennials. All proceeds from this fundraiser are used to develop and implement on-the-ground projects that protect our natural resources including riparian and shoreline buffers, stormwater mitigation projects, fish habitat restoration, culvert replacements and so much more.
Place your orders now for the Winooski NRCD’s 34th Annual Tree Sale. Visit the District’s website for an order form and detailed information on the available selection at: www.winooskinrcd.org.
In addition to a great selection of native plants, fruit trees and berries, this year we will also offer Brook Trout and Rainbow Trout to stock your private pond. For more information on native plants or other natural resource related projects that you can participate in, please email: [email protected].
The deadline for orders for both sales is April 7.
Recent Stories
Judge jails Mount Tabor murder suspect pending…
House member giving up seat for yearlong…
‘Milk-off’ pits Nintendo gamers vs. dairy farmers
Bennington County planners adopt roadmap for energy…
Vermont gets $4.2 million in Volkswagen settlement
House signs off on state budget, with…