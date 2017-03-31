Celebrate the Cannabis Community with Heady Vermont on 4/20

News Release — Heady Vermont

March 31, 2017

Contact:

Eli Harrington, Editor

Phone: 802-355-5154 / Email: [email protected]

Join Vermont’s definitive cannabis resource for a night of funk music, giveaways and more

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Amidst another exciting legislative season in Montpelier, and as cannabis conversations continue to move away from couches and campfires and into the mainstream, Heady Vermont is contributing to Vermont’s growing cannabis community as the definitive resource for all things Vermont cannabis, including the politics of legalization, the medical marijuana registry, industrial and CBD hemp, and cannabis culture in the Green Mountain State.

To celebrate the continuing growth of both the company and the state’s cannabis community, the Heady Vermont team is throwing a 4/20 party at the Skinny Pancake in Burlington. The event will include brief founder remarks, prize giveaways and a raffle, sponsor offerings, beer specials and funk vinyl from DJ Taka.

“It’s incredible to see the difference that just a year makes,” said Heady Vermont Publisher Monica Donovan. “Already, we’ve seen some impressive growth in the industry here, even in the absence of a fully legal regulated market. Heady Vermont has become a go-to resource for cannabis consumers, medical patients, canna-curious entrepreneurs and more.”

In the space of its first year, Heady Vermont grew from a small startup to a central resource that has engaged audience of thousands of readers, listeners and viewers in Vermont and the northeast who are invested in the future of cannabis. The digital media company has recently undergone a major redesign and will be rolling out new content areas dedicated to wellness, product reviews, medical and edibles in coming months.

The First Anniversary Party is being held in conjunction with Vermont Cannabis Week, an event program developed by the Vermont Cannabis Association (VCA) and partnering organizations to promote cannabis culture in the state of Vermont. The Vermont Cannabis Association is the only statewide organization dedicated to positively engaging and representing the diverse interests and voices of Vermont’s cannabis community.

First Anniversary Party sponsors include the Skinny Pancake, Ceres Natural Remedies, Fiddlehead Brewery, and additional companies and organizations to be announced in coming weeks.

Address: The Skinny Pancake on 60 Lake Street, Burlington VT 05401 from 7 to 11 p.m. More details about the event are available at HeadyVermont.com. RSVP on Facebook.

For more info contact: Eli Harrington, Editor

Phone: 802-355-5154 / Email: [email protected]