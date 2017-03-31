Calls to Vermonters Misrepresenting as Department of Financial Regulation

News Release — Department of Financial Regulation

March 30, 2017

Contact:

Dale Schaft, Information Management Officer, 802-828-4872

MONTPELIER – The Department of Financial Regulation (DFR) has received several reports of callers claiming to be conducting surveys on behalf of DFR’s Insurance and Banking Divisions. DFR is not conducting any surveys at this time.

Callers have targeted insurance agencies around the state requesting agents’ opinions in an eight-question survey regarding the insurance industry. So far we do not believe personal client information has been requested. Caller ID shows the phone number as 802-321-8055.

Some agents are being contacted by callers claiming to represent DFR’s Banking Division with a survey on “banking questions.” These calls appear to originate from 802-235-5834.

The callers, both male and female, sound as though they are being made from a call center and are not well-versed in insurance or banking matters.

Commissioner Michael S. Pieciak wants to stress DFR is not involved in these surveys.

“We want Vermonters to be aware these callers are misrepresenting themselves and are likely perpetrating a fraud,” he said, “We urge individuals receiving these calls to hang up and call DFR.

“We do not know the scope of the audience but we want the general public to be warned of this possible scam,” Pieciak said.

If you receive one of these calls, please call DFR at 802-828-3301.