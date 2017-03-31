 

25th Anniversary of Rotary Home & Recreation Expo Was Sold-Out Success

News Release — St. Albans Rotary Club
March 31, 2017

Sold Out Show with Stronger Attendance Caps Silver Anniversary

St. Albans, March 31, 2017: The Rotary Club of St. Albans announced today that their 25th Anniversary of the Rotary Home & Recreation Expo was a resounding success! “After 25 years one might think that interest would dwindle,” notes Dean Pelkey a long-time Rotarian. When in fact the show was sold out for additional vendors again this year and saw continued growth with an estimated 5% increase in people walking through the door. “We have worked hard to continue to bring in new and varied vendors to the show. Our addition of food and spirit vendors has been extremely popular in recent years,” states Jenn Cortez, fellow Rotarian.

The presenting sponsor of the Annual Expo was Handy Cars allowing organizers to provide free admission to the event. Northwestern Urgent Care and Efficiency Vermont chipped in as gold sponsors supporting the event’s operational costs, helping to allow event proceeds to be dispersed to local causes. Additional fundraising took place in the form of a silent auction and grab bags, sponsored by Myers Containers Service and supported by a number of local businesses and vendors from the show. Raffle tickets were also offered with a chance to win a $2,500 gift card sponsored by Hannaford and $500 gas card donated by Jolley Convenience Stores. Peter Pembroke was the lucky winner of the Hannaford drawing and Kristen Tuttle won the gas card. Hannaford’s also staffed and donated all the proceeds from the snack bar during the event.

Kristine Stell, the Club’s President shared “as the Club’s largest fundraiser, these results have a tremendous impact in our ability to support a number of worthy local programs.” These include restoration of the fountain in Taylor Park, the Rotary Ski Bus, Martha’s Kitchen, the local Honor Detail, Little League, Samaritan House, Northwestern Medical Center and so much more. “We are honored to provide this service and so very grateful for the community spirit and pride that takes place in Northwestern Vermont,” notes Stell.

