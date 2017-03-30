 

Vermonters Prepare for People’s Climate March in Washington, D.C.

Mar. 30, 2017, 11:39 pm by Leave a Comment

News Release — 350Vermont
March 29, 2017

Contact:
Katherine Quaid
[email protected]
802-444-0350

Climate denialism. Green lights for pipelines. Environmental rollbacks. And we are only 50+ days into this administration. We can’t keep quiet. It’s time to roar. On April 29, the 100th day of our current administration, thousands of people will come together to march for climate, jobs, and justice at the People’s Climate March.

350Vermont will send 11 buses from across Vermont to Washington, D.C. to participate in this historic event and send a message to our current administration, our resistance is here to stay. This is the time to stand for justice and against a resurgence of colonization.We will rise in unified resistance and continue to mobilize for our climate, our communities, and our future.

To learn more, visit www.350vermont.org/peoples-climate-march-2017

Who: Vermont friends, family, neighbors, and loved ones. 350 Vermont is fortunate to have the assistance of key sponsors; Ben & Jerry’s, Seventh Generation, Northshire Books, Concept2, Natural Mattress Company, Vermont Energy Investment Corporation, Anthony Iarrapino, Attorney at Law, and the Skinny Pancake
What: The Peoples Climate March for Climate, Jobs, and Justice
When: Saturday, April 29, 2017, at 12:00 PM
Where: Washington, D.C.

Hashtags: #whyimarch #vtpcm #whyimarchvt

