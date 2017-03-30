Vermont Supreme Court to Hear Vermont Gas Systems Appeal on April 4

Press Release — Vermont Supreme Court

March 30, 2017

Contact:

Linda Ryea Richard, Chief of Planning and Court Services

Office of the Court Administrator

(802) 828-4767

Oral arguments in the matter of In Re: Petition of Vermont Gas Systems, Inc. will be held from 9:00 – 9:30 am on Tuesday, April 4 at the Vermont Supreme Court, 111 State Street, Montpelier.

This appeal from the Public Service Board involves the construction of the Addison Natural Gas Pipeline. The question before the Court on appeal is whether Vermont’s “prior public use doctrine” prevents condemnation of public property for a new public use when the proposed condemnation will not materially alter the existing public use.

Seating in the courtroom is very limited and will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis. An alternate viewing site will be available at the Pavilion Auditorium at 109 State Street. Observation will be in real-time and staff will be on site to guide visitors to the alternate location. Members of the media will be expected to follow the same rules as members of the viewing public.

For more information go to www.vermontjudiciary.org.