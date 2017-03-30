 

Vermont Supreme Court to Hear Vermont Gas Systems Appeal on April 4

Mar. 30, 2017, 10:51 pm by Leave a Comment

Press Release — Vermont Supreme Court
March 30, 2017

Contact:
Linda Ryea Richard, Chief of Planning and Court Services
Office of the Court Administrator
(802) 828-4767

Oral arguments in the matter of In Re: Petition of Vermont Gas Systems, Inc. will be held from 9:00 – 9:30 am on Tuesday, April 4 at the Vermont Supreme Court, 111 State Street, Montpelier.

This appeal from the Public Service Board involves the construction of the Addison Natural Gas Pipeline. The question before the Court on appeal is whether Vermont’s “prior public use doctrine” prevents condemnation of public property for a new public use when the proposed condemnation will not materially alter the existing public use.

Seating in the courtroom is very limited and will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis. An alternate viewing site will be available at the Pavilion Auditorium at 109 State Street. Observation will be in real-time and staff will be on site to guide visitors to the alternate location. Members of the media will be expected to follow the same rules as members of the viewing public.

For more information go to www.vermontjudiciary.org.

Filed Under: Vermont Press Releases Tagged With: ,
Press Release

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Latest stories by

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Vermont Supreme Court to Hear Vermont Gas Systems Appeal on April 4"