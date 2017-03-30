Vermont PBS and Champlain Valley Head Start Partner on Parents + Preschool Program

News Release — Vermont PBS

March 29, 2017

Contact:

Julia Andrews, Vermont PBS [email protected] / 802.655.4891

Comcast Foundation Awards $7,500 to Support Parents’ Digital Literacy, Education Engagement

Colchester, Vt. – March 29, 2017 – Vermont PBS and Champlain Valley Head Start today announced a key partnership that will work with parents of preschool-aged children to increase their digital literacy and engagement in their child’s education. Parents + Preschool is an innovative program that brings together educational resources including Vermont PBS’ children’s content, certified early-education teachers, and low-cost technology options to help bridge the digital divide for economically disadvantaged families. The goal is to work with parents via workshops to increase understanding of digital tools and education techniques so that they can engage more fully with their children, increasing their opportunities for success in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and literacy.

The Parents + Preschool program is being funded by a grant from the Comcast Foundation, which is focused on digital literacy. Additional support for Parents + Preschool is provided by a grant from the Bay & Paul Foundations.

“Comcast is committed to giving back to the communities we serve and one of our community investment priorities is to expand digital literacy,” said, Michael Parker, Senior Vice President of Comcast’s Western New England Region which includes Vermont. “We are proud to support this program, and would like to thank Vermont PBS and Champlain Valley Head Start for helping to bridge the digital divide by providing tools and instruction to local families who otherwise may not have access.”

“Vermont PBS is uniquely positioned in early childhood education as a trusted resource for educational content,” said Holly Groschner, CEO of Vermont PBS. “Together with Champlain Valley Head Start, we’re able to bring expertise and resources to bear so that young children have a strong start on their educational journey.”

“The Head Start partnership with Parents + Preschool on Vermont PBS will strive to close the gaps in literacy and numeracy for Vermont children, assist preschool children and their families in the successful transition from home to school, and give them the best possible start to their

K-12 educational experience and beyond,” said Paul Behrman, Director of Champlain Valley Head Start.

The Parents + Preschool program is slated to begin in May 2017 with 30 families.

Champlain Valley Head Start is a program of the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity (CVOEO), a private, non-profit human services agency. Champlain Valley Head Start provides comprehensive services for pregnant women, children from birth to age five, and their families throughout northwest Vermont. It is dedicated to supporting the development of the child within the family, and the development of the family within the community.

Vermont PBS is Vermont’s statewide public media provider and visual storyteller, with a commitment to cultural enrichment and civic engagement. More information is available at vermontpbs.org.