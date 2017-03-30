Scott: Vermont Health Connect exit plan likely by year’s end - VTDigger

Gov. Phil Scott said Wednesday his administration is working on a plan to move away from Vermont Health Connect, the state’s online health insurance marketplace.

Scott would not give any details, but he said he hopes to propose an alternative before the 2018 legislative session.

The governor made the remarks less than a week after Congress failed to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, which created the foundation for Vermont Health Connect.

“We need to start moving forward again on the proposals that we were talking about during the transition,” Scott said. “Now that we see that the repeal and replace is not taking place right now, I think there is a better approach we can take.”

Vermont Health Connect serves about 200,000 people. The overwhelming majority use the system to sign up for Medicaid subsidies or direct benefits. About 30,000 people who don’t have employer insurance use the exchange to buy commercial health coverage.

Scott said he thinks there are ways to make it easier for Medicaid customers to sign up.

“We’re looking at all different types of approaches, and we’ll come up with something that might be a little unique, and maybe something that others throughout the country can take a look at and maybe follow,” Scott said. “We’ll see.”

In 2016, Scott campaigned on getting rid of Vermont Health Connect and moving the state either to the federal exchange, HealthCare.gov, or partnering with a state such as Connecticut to set up a multistate exchange.

Scott later dropped his proposal to partner with Connecticut, after national health care experts questioned the feasibility. He said partnering with another state would work “only if we had to start over” on the exchange.

Instead, in the proposed fiscal year 2018 budget, Scott’s administration envisioned saving $2.8 million by asking commercial customers to sign up for insurance directly with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont or MVP Health Care instead of using the Vermont Health Connect system.

Insurers have been offering that option, and the state has been advertising it, since September 2015, under then-Gov. Peter Shumlin. At the time of an independent review in December, just under 5,000 customers were already using that method, and nearly 7,000 others were eligible to sign up directly with insurers.

Scott’s budget proposal counted on additional savings from ending certain enrollment and eligibility services with a contractor called Archetype, according to Cory Gustafson, the commissioner of the Department of Vermont Health Access, which runs Vermont Health Connect.

Archetype has been a subcontractor with the department since 2013, according to Gustafson. Archetype was originally a subcontractor for Exeter Group and absorbed many of the Exeter Group’s employees when the company closed down in October 2015.

The company manages the back-end data warehouse for Vermont Health Connect, files regulatory reports on the exchange with the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and reconciles accounts, among other things.

Those duties will be shifted into the Agency of Human Services starting July 1, Gustafson said. He said the agency can do the same work better, cheaper and faster.

In terms of the plans going forward, Gustafson also declined to talk about the details. He said a team that spans the Agency of Human Services is looking at enrollment and eligibility.

“We’re not there yet in terms of having a plan,” Gustafson said. “We’re looking at options.”