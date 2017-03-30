Rutland Takes Top Honors in Third Annual 3D Modeling Event

News Release — Vermont Agency of Education

March 30, 2017

Contact:

Peter Drescher at (802) 479-1169, [email protected]

Haley Dover at (802) 479-1111, [email protected]

Student teams from 13 schools compete in town history contest

Barre, VT. – Rutland High School and Rutland Middle School took top honors at the third annual 3D Vermont Modeling Event on March 24, 2017.

The high school team claimed first place at the high school level with their models of historic structures within Chittenden, Vermont, including an iconic power station along Route 7. Windsor High School placed second in the high school category with their model of the Cox House, built by famed architect Benjamin Asher.

In the middle school category, Rutland Middle School claimed first place with their rendering of the historic Paramount Theater, and Williston Central School took the second slot with their model of the Giles Chittenden house.

The annual competition amongst Vermont schools challenges students to create digital 3D-printed models of historic town buildings and study the history and background of both the buildings and the towns.

“Not only do these projects foster a stronger sense of community value and identity, they leave our young Vermonters with a new set of skills that, if they choose, they can immediately apply in a career context,” said Secretary of Education Rebecca Holcombe.

Students from 19 school teams have been working since October 2016 to create the structures in SketchUP, a computer drafting and modeling software, and then creating the 3D structures on locally owned 3D printers. Thirteen of those teams finished their models and joined the competition at Vermont Technical College in Randolph.

The Vermont Agency of Education worked with the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation, Hartford School District, SketchUP, CTL Computers, and Vermont Technical College to organize the event last Friday. Event Founder Mike Hathorn from Hartford High School worked diligently with a support team all school year, providing training to get their models ready. Hathorn created the concept of the competition from a project he did several years ago around creating historic town centers online with SketchUP.

Speakers at the event, included Secretary of Education Rebecca Holcombe, Laura Trieschmann from the VT Division of Historic Preservation, Pat Moulton, President of Vermont Tech College, Katarina Lisaius from the offices of Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Chris Brashar, a representative from SketchUP. Judges worked through the morning, reviewing presentations, models and drawings and at noon, prizes were awarded. A People’s Choice Award was given to Mater Christi School.

For additional information about the day’s activities, contact Peter Drescher at the Agency of Education [email protected] or (802)479-1169. For more information about the project visit the 3D Vermont website.

