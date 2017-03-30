Comment Policy
VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.
No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.
We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.
The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.
VTDigger.org does not share specific information about our readers with other entities. Email addresses we collect through our subscription list and comment submissions are kept private.
We use Google analytics to generate aggregated data regarding the size and geographic distribution of our readership. This information helps us gauge how many readers come to the website and what towns they live in. It does not include addresses or other identifying characteristics about our readers.
Julia Moore: Thanks for sharing, Vermont
Editor’s note: This commentary is by Julia S. Moore, of Middlesex, the secretary of the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources who was appointed in January by Gov. Phil Scott, after two decades of working as an environmental engineer in both the public and private sector.I have spent the last two decades working as an environmental engineer to better understand the condition and protection of the things I love: hiking through the forest and then above the treeline on Mount Hunger with my family, listening to loons while paddling northern lakes, the delicious deep groundwater that flows from our faucet … the list goes on.
When Gov. Phil Scott asked me to serve Vermont as secretary of the Agency of Natural Resources, I was naturally delighted to apply my background in environmental science and engineering for the service of this state. My decision hinged on whether my family and I were up for the exceptional task of managing complex policy issues that seek to balance public interest in our health, environment, and economic opportunity. Especially in a time when an opioid epidemic, a shrinking workforce, and uncertain financial support from federal government threatens the vitality of our communities.
At the end of the day, I signed on unhesitatingly. Because there is no more rewarding task than working to ensure Vermont retains the special qualities found in its people and its defining landscape in an ever-changing, connected world.
Not surprisingly, the number of Vermonters committed to this same task themselves is significant. I recently traveled the state on a “listening tour” to hear directly from citizens about opportunities for the agency to provide more helpful experiences for those that interact with our programs. At each of the five forums, citizens rose to the challenge. They took time out of their work days and afternoons with kids to come to the table, meet with me, and share their feedback on how to make Vermont a more livable place without sacrificing our shared natural resources.
In sum, we want to work with you towards our shared goals: to provide more clarity for routine projects, and to invest the scientific horsepower of the agency in tackling the more difficult environmental challenges and novel policy issues.
Throughout these conversations, the fact that Vermont’s natural resources are vital to our culture, health and economy was clearly understood and respected. Environmental regulations were recognized as an asset, not a threat. The resounding suggestion, then, was for the agency to focus on designing better systems to make it easier for the public to comply with environmental laws. Vermonters want to trust that they have a partner in government who is going to help them do the right thing, more predictably.
Agency staff stand ready to do just this.
Boiling down more than 10 hours of conversation into a handful of themes is a challenge. Here are the two most common themes heard during our tour and the kind of work we are doing in response:
1. Improve communication and transparency. The agency makes decisions based on the best available science and data, framed by the rules of law. From the feedback we received, however, it is apparent that these “sideboards” are not always clear to the public when they participate in our regulatory processes. There is a lack of transparency in how decisions are made and the timelines that are acceptable for those decisions. A year ago, a team came together to begin addressing this concern by looking at how the Department of Environmental Conservation issued public notices for all its permits. During a weeklong assessment, staff determined that the department’s 85 different public notification types could be whittled down to five major categories. In turn, these efficiencies allowed the department to begin work on a system – called the Environmental Notice Bulletin or “ENB” – that will be ready to launch by the end of this year. The web-based ENB will allow applicants and other interested parties to access real-time information on the status of active permit applications, advancing our public service goals further.
2. Seek efficiencies. The agency has made significant investments in staff time and energy over the past three years in continuous process improvements to better serve the public. These investments have yielded results. The example I shared on the tour was the transformation of a stormwater permit application process. After an improvement event, the percentage of applications received as complete in this program jumped from 25 percent to more than 90 percent because we successfully redesigned the process to acquire the right information from the applicant the first time, saving staff and public time and resources. The agency is well-equipped to continue this kind work. A number of attendees suggested opportunities to address bottlenecks that occur at the interface between the agency and Act 250, along with permits issued by other state agencies. The agency is committed to partnering with the Natural Resources Board (who administers Act 250) and other state government partners to modernize our processes, to the benefit of applicants, the public and our staff.
Beyond these broad themes, we also heard very specific feedback and suggestions for improving certain processes. Some “low-hanging fruit” suggestions require simple, common sense changes, such as changing the units required on an application to match those commonly used by the consultants preparing the materials. Other suggestions necessitate a more complex response requiring dedicated project management, or even rulemaking, to ensure change. In these cases, we intend to maintain the lines of communication we sought to establish with this initial suite of meetings – providing opportunities for stakeholder input in specific improvement projects and promoting engagement in open comment periods.
In sum, we want to work with you towards our shared goals: to provide more clarity for routine projects, and to invest the scientific horsepower of the agency in tackling the more difficult environmental challenges and novel policy issues. We are striving to use your feedback to grow respect and build trust in a government designed to protect Vermont’s natural resources and serve its people with high-quality assistance and robust engagement.
So, thanks for sharing, Vermont.
Recent Stories
Officials vent to feds about immigration crackdown
Delay in Arlington murder hearing blamed on…
Police: Remains found in Hartford are years…
Senate backs bill to examine, better fund…
Herald retrenches as part of staff, payment…
House approves $5.8 billion budget in near-unanimous…