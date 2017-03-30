Front Porch Forum Reaches Million-Posting Milestone

News Release — Front Porch Forum

March 27, 2017

Burlington, VT, March 27: 2017 marked the moment when Front Porch Forum saw its one-millionth posting! Celebrating 10 years helping neighbors connect and build community, FPF has experienced tremendous growth and accomplishments to serve every community in Vermont.

Take note of these FPF Milestones:

• More than 1 million postings made by our members

• 3.5 million e-newsletters sent every month

• More than 130,000 members…in a state with only 260,000 households

Co-Founder, Michael Wood-Lewis notes “we couldn’t be happier about the impact FPF has had across Vermont. Once people have an easy and safe way to communicate with neighbors, they do! And that simple act adds up. The cumulative impact is huge… after months of FPF, people often report feeling more connected to neighbors, more tuned in to local goings on, and more a part of their community. And in many cases, people then become more active… organizing a group yard sale, mentoring a local kid, volunteering for a park clean-up, voting on election day, and, most recently, helping each other during Blizzard Stella. That’s what FPF is all about!”

A Rutland FPF member shared recently what Front Porch Forum means to her:

F riends

R eaching

O ut.

N eighbors

T alking,

P osting,

O ffering

R eflections.

C ommunity

H eartbeat.

Front Porch Forum uses technology to bring neighbors closer together. Members of a local forum submit their own messages, which FPF distributes to nearby residents as an online e-newsletter. Because the service is moderated and real names accompany postings, the discussions remain civil, engaging, and relevant. FPF remains popular, because it works.