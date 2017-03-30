Delay in Arlington murder hearing blamed on volume of files

BENNINGTON — A discovery conference concerning first degree murder and burglary charges against a Sunderland man was delayed Thursday, in part because of the massive volume of investigative material being assembled by the state to turn over to defense lawyers.

Timothy Butler, 31, faces charges in the stabbing death of an 81-year-old Arlington woman in her home in early January. He was arrested March 8 and denied the charges during his arraignment in Bennington Superior Court two days later.

Public defender Frederick Bragdon told Judge John Valente on Thursday, “The situation is that the state has a large chunk of discovery they could pass to us on a thumb drive by tomorrow. A rather large thumb drive, I’ve been told.”

Bragdon said there are two other areas of discovery that apparently will not be part of that thumb drive. “So my thought process is to defer to the state a little bit, now that we have some initial (discovery) material that will consume a lot of our time while we are waiting for some more,” Bragdon said.

He proposed delaying the discovery conference for a “reasonable length of time,” while more of the discovery material is assembled and shared with the defense.

Deputy State’s Attorney Robert Plunkett said Vermont State Police detectives told him the amount of discovery material being indexed, digitized and placed on a computer thumb drive “is quite large, and we might not have it by the end of the day. It might take that long to copy.”

Plunkett did not object to a postponement of the discovery conference.

He said reports are still going through a VSP review process before being assembled for discovery purposes and that the investigation also is ongoing, meaning police might compile additional material subject to discovery.

“I don’t have a time frame specifically on that,” Plunkett said.

Valente agreed to set a status and discovery conference for April 19 at the Bennington court. Judge William Cohen is expected to preside at the trial.

Butler, who is being held without bail, did not attend the conference Thursday. Bragdon said Butler indicated he won’t ask to attend discovery conferences.

State’s Attorney Erica Marthage is expected to prosecute the case. She said at Butler’s arraignment that the charges carry a maximum prison term of 35 years to life.

The body of Helen Jones was found Jan. 4 in her home on Buck Hill Road in Arlington, where she lived alone. The stabbing death touched off an intense investigation, with detectives from the Major Crime Unit and other VSP personnel from around Vermont. As many as 20 officers were involved in the investigation at any given time, police said.

Maj. Glenn Hall, commander of the Criminal Division of the Vermont State Police, said Butler, who had previously done work for Jones at her home, was interviewed by police Jan. 6 and later was repeatedly asked to submit a DNA sample.

The investigators focused more on Butler after receiving an anonymous tip Feb. 25 that Butler told someone he had killed an elderly woman and was afraid that “DNA would prove him guilty.”

In an affidavit, police said the informant told them Feb. 28 that she had been drinking with Butler when he began crying and said in part, “I didn’t mean to do it.” The woman, who was called “TT” in the affidavit, later helped police obtain surveillance recordings of a conversation between her and Butler, during which he allegedly made several incriminating statements.