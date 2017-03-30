7th Annual Long Trail Century Ride Adds Biking Options

News Release — Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports

March 30, 2017

Contact:

Kim Jackson

[email protected]

802.345.9730

New Mountain Bike “Snowshed Session” at Killington Bike Park Plus 40-Mile Road Route Added to the 7th Annual Long Trail Century Ride to Benefit Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports

KILLINGTON, Vt. (March 30, 2017) – The 7th Annual Long Trail Century Ride to Benefit Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports will have more options this year including a mountain bike component plus a 40-mile road route at this annual fundraiser on Saturday, June 24. The event is expected to raise more than $300,000 for adaptive sports and recreation.

In addition to event classic road routes that include the 100-, 60- and 20-mile rides, mountain bikers now can join the cause at Saturday morning’s “Snowshed Session” at the Killington Bike Park at Killington Resort. Mountain bikers will have early access to the Snowshed lift at 9 a.m. (an hour before the lift opens to the public). Participants can either ride for the whole day or join the après-ride party at Long Trail Brewery, which kicks off at noon.

“We hope this provides a new way to bring in more riders to the event to fundraise and support Vermont Adaptive’s programs and expensive adaptive equipment,” said Jeff Alexander, Killington Resort’s events and partnerships manager. “Vermont Adaptive added a new adaptive mountain bike program last year, so it made perfect sense to tie in mountain biking to the Long Trail Century Ride this year. Doesn’t matter what you like to ride now-everyone can come out and participate.”

More than 40 cyclists with disabilities plus their assistants and guides, as well as more than 700 road and mountain bikers are expected to turn out for the 7th Annual Long Trail Century Ride to benefit Vermont Adaptive.

Riders from around New England are expected to participate in this year’s event. Organizers of the annual fundraiser hope to raise more than $300,000 for adaptive sports programming, expensive adaptive equipment and scholarships. All ride routes including a family-friendly 5K, start and end at Long Trail Brewery in Bridgewater Corners (except the mountain bike session, which is at Killington). An après-ride festival with music by Live at The Fillmore (Allman Brother’s tribute band) is open to the public beginning at noon for all to enjoy-riders and spectators alike-featuring live music, face painting, kids activities sponsored by Killington Parks and Recreation, a vendor village, silent auction, adaptive equipment demos, and more. For those not riding, party-only tickets may be purchased at the door. The event is held rain or shine.

Those who register by June 1 will receive a Killington ticket voucher, valid for one day of skiing during the 2017-2018 season OR mountain biking during Summer 2017 (non peak dates only; expires 5/30/2018).

Cyclists check-in Friday night at a pre-ride party at Killington Resort, and rides begin at 7 a.m. on Saturday from the brewery on Route 4. Rider registration is $70 and includes a Century Ride wicking t-shirt, food and support at aid stations during the ride, entry to the après-ride party complete with food and entertainment, plus a commemorative water bottle. Registration fees increase June 1. The Après-Ride Party is open to the public and admission at the door is $15/adults and $10/kids on Saturday beginning at noon. Each rider is responsible for a minimum $100 fundraising requirement.

This year’s sponsors to date include: Long Trail Brewing Co., Killington Resort, Lookout Tavern, Mt. Ascutney Hospital, World Cup Supply, Monster, Coca-Cola, the Killington Pico Areas Association, VermontVacation.com, and many in-kind donations.

Registration, pricing, information, and more can be found at www.longtrailcenturyride.com.