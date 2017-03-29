VSECU to Hold Financial Seminars during Financial Literacy Month

News Release — VSECU

March 22, 2017

Contact:

Yvonne Garand, Senior VP Marketing & Business Development

[email protected] / 802-371-5197

Williston branch to host “The Psychology of Spending – Why We Buy” seminar

WILLISTON, VT, March 22, 2017 – April is National Financial Literacy Month – when people around the nation focus on debt, credit, savings, investment, and more. Financial institutions celebrate the month by promoting financial health and resiliency through online and community-based learning resources. To this end, VSECU, the only credit union serving all Vermonters, will hold a series of free seminars at its branch offices throughout the state.

One of the seminars will be held at the VSECU Williston branch at 1755 Essex Road on Wednesday, April 5, 6:00 PM. The seminar is titled “The Psychology of Spending – Why We Buy.” Attendees of this seminar will learn about the external factors that influence buying behavior, money personalities, ways to control spending, and strategies to overcome the forces that make us spend.

“This presentation will focus on increasing personal understanding of what drives us to make a purchase and spend money,” said VSECU’s Williston-based senior member service consultant Caroline Cross. “It is empowering to learn why and how we make those decisions at the point of purchase and to have greater insight into what’s behind those decisions,” she noted.

The seminar series includes:

• “Steps to Financial Freedom,” Monday, April 3, 6:00 PM at the VSECU St. Johnsbury branch, 1036 Memorial Drive

• “Understanding Your Credit Report and Score,” Tuesday, April 4, 6:00 PM at the VSECU Montpelier branch, One Bailey Avenue

• “The Psychology of Spending – Why We Buy,” Wednesday, April 5, 6:00 PM at the VSECU Williston branch, 1755 Essex Road

• “Options for Dealing with Debt,” Thursday, April 6, 6:00 PM at the VSECU Rutland branch, 72 Seward Road

• “The American Dream,” Friday, April 7, 6:00 PM at the VSECU Bennington branch, 194 North Street

The seminars will be hosted by GreenPath Financial Wellness, which has partnered with VSECU to offer free financial counseling services and resources for the credit union’s members. GreenPath’s partner relations specialist Dusti Young will be presenting. Young joined the partner relations team after working for over ten years as a financial wellness expert, client success specialist and team mentor.

VSECU’s in-branch seminars are open to all Vermonters. Those who are interested can register for a seminar at www.vsecu.com/financialliteracy. VSECU will also record seminars and include them on their website with other financial literacy tools. Throughout the month of April, VSECU will be sharing other important information to help Vermonters gain a better understanding of finances including, savings, investments, and lending. More information is available online at www.vsecu.com/financial/resources/greenpath.