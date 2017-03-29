Vermont Auto Enthusiasts Sign 5-year Contract in Waterbury

News Release — Vermont Auto Enthusiasts

March 21, 2017

Contact:

Karen Nevin, Revitalizing Waterbury

802-793-6029

Gary Fiske, Vermont Automobile Enthusiasts

On Friday, March 23, the Vermont Automobile Enthusiasts, organizer of the Vermont Antique & Classic Car Show, will sign a 5-year contract with John Farr, Ted Farr and John Farr Sr. owners of Farr’s Field on Route 2 in Waterbury. The signing will take place a 1:00 pm at the Steele Community Room at the Waterbury Municipal Center, 28 North Main Street. The signing is open to the public.

Revitalizing Waterbury, Waterbury’s community development organization, will host the signing between the two parties. “This is a momentous occasion for Waterbury and the VAE,” said Zoe Gordon, Waterbury’s Economic Development Director. “We are thrilled to begin a new relationship with the VAE and the Vermont Antique Car Show that will last for years to come!”

After learning of the sale of Nichol’s Field in Stowe last spring, RW sprung into action to bring John Farr and the VAE together. The Antique Car Show brings over 10,000 people to the region in mid-August each year and includes a car-meet, 300 vendor showcase, antique car parade and street dance. The Car Show will move to Waterbury in August 2018. “It has been a pleasure working with the VAE club,” said John Farr, owner of the Farr’s Field. “My family and I hope they have a great experience in Waterbury for many years.”

“Waterbury has been incredibly welcoming. Working with RW and John Farr has been a high point for me,” said Gary Fiske, of the Vermont Auto Enthusiasts and chair of the relocation committee. “We know it is a big change, I am confident we will have a great experience.”

Revitalizing Waterbury’s mission is to preserve, promote & enhance the economic, historic & social vitality of Waterbury for residents, businesses and visitors alike. The Vermont Antique & Classic Car Show is held the second weekend of August each year. For more information contact Revitalizing Waterbury at 802-793-6029 or [email protected].