VCFA’s Artists Development Fund Receives $1 Million Gift

News Release — VCFA

March 27, 2017

Contact:

Tim Simard

[email protected]

802.828.8804

Montpelier, Vt.—Vermont College of Fine Arts (VCFA) announced today that its Artists Development Fund, which supports established and emerging artists looking to attend the College, received a $1 million gift from an anonymous donor. This is the second year in a row the Artists Development Fund has received $1 million.

“I am delighted to announce our second $1 million gift to the Artists Development Fund, which has become the most important way we financially support emerging writers, visual artists, graphic designers, teachers, musicians, and filmmakers who are looking to further their education with an advanced degree. This new money ensures VCFA’s commitment to giving artists the opportunities to expand their practice and broaden their experience,” said VCFA President Thomas Christopher Greene.

Launched one year ago, the Artists Development Fund has financially supported artists from all backgrounds who attend VCFA by providing them access to the highest level of graduate arts education. The Fund has also contributed to the long-term sustainability of VCFA as a critical gateway for those looking to help shape our culture through the arts. Individuals or organizations that donate to the Artists Development Fund invest in VCFA’s students, the College’s growing potential, and the future of arts throughout the world.

For more information on the Artists Development Fund, visit vcfa.edu/support-vcfa/artists-development-fund, or contact Alissa Auerbach, Director of Development, at 802-828-8555 and [email protected].