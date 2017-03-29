 

UVM, Tech Council, VCET to Host 12th Annual Invention 2 Venture Conference on April 6

News Release — UVM
March 27, 2017

MassChallenge Executive Director Bailey to Keynote

The University of Vermont, the Vermont Technology Council, and the Vermont Center for Emerging Technologies will host the twelfth annual Invention 2 Venture (I2V) Conference on April 6 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Dudley H. Davis Center on the UVM campus.

The goal of the conference is to provide an engaging setting where industry leaders can share with entrepreneurs, would-be entrepreneurs, potential investors, the private sector, researchers, government officials, and students the information and resources that have made them successful.

There will be twelve roundtable sessions, with topics ranging from “Pitching and Pitch Decks” to “Finding your Funding Pathway” to “Design Thinking for Entrepreneurs” to “Building a Sustainable Vermont Start Up.” When you register, you have the option of choosing three out of the twelve roundtable sessions. Each of the sessions is 30 minutes, with a 15-minute buffer for finishing conversations and networking between sessions.

The event’s keynote speaker is UVM alumnus Scott Bailey, Executive Director, North America, at MassChallenge, a non-profit startup accelerator on a mission to help entrepreneurs win without taking equity. MassChallenge also gives out over $2M in equity-free cash prizes. Bailey’s topic is “Creating an Entrepreneurship Ecosystem.”

