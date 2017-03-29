News Release — Saint Michael’s College

March 28, 2017

Contact:

Mark Tarnacki

802.654.2795

[email protected]

Saint Michael’s College April 2017 Calendar

(Events are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted.)

Tuesday, March 28

Saint Michael’s College presents Fulbright Speaker Colman Msoka at 7 p.m. in the Dion Family Student Center Roy Event Center. Fulbright Visiting Scholar Colman Msoka from Tanzania will be presenting the following lecture: “The Informal Economy in Urban Africa: The Case of Tanzania.” Msoka is a 2016-2017 Fulbright Scholar in Residence at Whitworth College in Spokane City, Washington. He is an urban sociologist at the University of Dar es Salaam in Tanzania. This presentation is conducted through the Fulbright Scholar Program’s Outreach Lecturing Fund (OLF). OLF enables Visiting Scholars to share their research interests, speak about their home country, and exchange ideas with U.S. students, faculty, and community organizations. Through these lectures, universities forge relationships with the Fulbright Scholar Program, Visiting Scholars, and the Visiting Scholar’s home and host institutions. Sponsored by the College’s Department of Sociology/Anthropology, Vice President of Academic Affairs Office, Applied Linguistics Department and the Global Studies Program.

Wednesday, March 29

Saint Michael’s College presents a talk by Terry Tempest Williams at 4 p.m. in Dion Family Student Center Roy Event Center. The campus environmental group Green Up and the Environmental Studies Program are sponsoring this talk by Williams, an award-winning and internationally celebrated environmental author and activist and one of the most influential defenders of America’s wild places. Says Nat Lewis of the English and Environmental Studies faculty, “She is a great fit for St. Mike’s because of her long-standing commitment not only to the natural environment but to spiritual practices and ethical reflection.” Terry Tempest Williams has been called ‘a citizen writer,’ a writer who speaks and speaks out eloquently on behalf of an ethical stance toward life. A naturalist and fierce advocate for freedom of speech, she has consistently shown us how environmental issues are social issues that ultimately become matters of justice. ‘So here is my question,’ she asks, ‘what might a different kind of power look like, feel like, and can power be redistributed equitably even beyond our own species?’ She is currently the Provostial Scholar at Dartmouth College. Her writing has appeared in The New Yorker, The New York Times, Orion Magazine, and numerous anthologies worldwide as a crucial voice for ecological consciousness and social change.

Wednesday, March 29

Saint Michael’s College presents the annual Rabbi Wall Lecture by Rev. Patrick Desbois at 6 p.m. in Dion Family Student Center Roy Event Center. The speaker’s topic is “The Holocaust by Bullets: A Priest’s Journey to Uncover the Truth Behind the Murder of 1.5 Million Jews.” Father Desbois is currently Director of the Episcopal Committee for Relations with Judaism, which is connected with the French Conference of Bishops. His work has been sanctioned by the Pope, recognized and encouraged by the President of France and supported in Europe and the United States. In 2004, he joined leaders in the French Catholic and Jewish community in founding Yahad-In Unum (“together” in Latin and in Hebrew), an organization which works to further relations between Catholics and Jews. Its largest and most ambitious initiative is to locate and commemorate the mass executions of Jewish and Roma victims of the Holocaust in the Ukraine and Belarus during World War II. Father Desbois is the author of ‘The Holocaust by Bullets: A Priest’s Journey to Uncover the Truth Behind the Murder of 1.5 Million Jews’, Winner of the National Jewish Book Award, and the ‘Fabric of Terrorists: Into the Secrets of Daesh,’ based on his investigation of the Yezidid genocide in Iraq.

Thursday, March 30

Saint Michael’s College presents a talk by Arun Gandhi titled “A Legacy of Love: Teaching Non-violence to Heal a Violent World.” at 7 p.m. in McCarthy Arts Center Recital Hall. Arun Gandhi carries within himself the same guiding principles as his grandfather, the legendary peace-maker and spiritual leader Mohandas K. ‘Mahatma’ Gandhi. Born in 1934 in Durban, South Africa, Arun is the fifth grandson of India’s legendary leader. Through the teachings of his parents and grandfather, Arun learned that justice does not mean revenge, it means transforming the opponent through love and suffering. Sponsored by the Center for Multicultural Affairs & Services and the Diversity Coalition. This is a You COUNT event.

Thursdays, March 30, April 13, 20, 27

Saint Michael’s College presents “Math & Cookies” sessions from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. over four Thursdays during February and the first Thursday of March, in the Saint Edmund’s Hall Farrell Room. Everyone is welcome to come to this social event where people interested in math have fun, play games, drink tea and coffee, and eat cookies.

Friday, March 31

Saint Michael’s College presents the Sigma Beta Delta Induction ceremony at 3 p.m. in the Pomerleau Alumni Center Conference Room. Sigma Beta Delta is the Business Administration & Accounting Honors Society Induction.

Friday, March 31

Saint Michael’s College presents the Phi Beta Kappa Induction ceremony at 4 p.m. in McCarthy Arts Center Recital Hall. The Saint Michael’s College chapter of Phi Beta Kappa, the nation’s oldest academic honors society, inducts new student members.

Friday, March 31

The Way of the Cross (Stations of the Cross), sponsored by Edmundite Campus Ministry, will be prayed starting at 5 p.m. in the Chapel of Saint Michael the Archangel. In a special presentation for the Lenten season, the faithful are invited to journey with Jesus during his passion and experience what it might have been like through the eyes of those who were there such as James, Judas, the Chief Priest, a Solider, Mary, Mary Magdala, and others. This presentation of the Stations of the Cross was inspired by the Scriptural Way of the Cross that was celebrated in Rome by Pope John Paul II on Good Friday since 1991.

Friday, March 31 & Saturday, April 1

Saint Michael’s College presents the Department of Fine Arts/Theatre Spring Mainstage Production: The Arsonists at 7 p.m. each evening in the McCarthy Arts Center Theater. The Arsonists by Swiss playwright Max Frisch, billed as “an explosive comedy” that also is a 1950s-era parable exploring the idea of the “innocent bystander,” opened the previous weekend for four shows; this is the final weekend. Free admission.

Saturday, April 1

Saint Michael’s College presents the Tri Beta Biology Honor Society induction ceremony at 1 p.m. in Cheray Science Hall 111. The College’s Omicron chapter of the Tri Beta Biology Honor Society will hold its annual induction of new members.

Monday, April 3

Saint Michael’s College presents an art exhibition by Tiffany Landry, titled “What,” from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the McCarthy Arts Center Art Gallery. For more information, please visit: https://knightsite.smcvt.edu/mccarthygallery/

Exhibition on view from April 3 -14. (See Gallery Reception April 7).

Mondays, April 3, 10

Rosary for Peace: Please join us in praying the Rosary, a meditative and engaging form of prayer. Beginning at 5 p.m., following the 4:30 daily Mass). Sponsored by Edmundite Campus Ministry. If you have never prayed the Rosary, we will teach you.

Tuesdays, April 4, 11, 18, 25

Please join us for some quiet time before the Blessed Sacrament – Eucharistic Adoration every Tuesday afternoon beginning at 4 p.m. (while classes are in session). Held at the Back Altar Space of the Chapel of Saint Michael the Archangel on Campus.

Tuesday, April 4

Saint Michael’s College presents a talk by Professor William Bialek, titled “A Physicist’s View of Life,” at 5:30 p.m. in the Dion Family Student Center Roy Event Center. Dr. William Bialek, the Wheeler/Battelle Professor in Physics at Princeton University, and a member of the National Academy of Sciences, delivers a lecture entitled ‘More Perfect than we Imagined: A Physicist’s View of Life.’ This lecture gives a tour of beautiful phenomena, from microscopic events inside a developing embryo to our own perception and decision making, in which evolution has selected for mechanisms that operate near the limits of what is allowed by the laws of physics. A theoretical physicist interested in the phenomena of life, Bialek is known for work emphasizing the approach of biological systems to the fundamental physical limits on their performance. In particular, his research contributes to the understanding of coding and computation in the brain.

Thursday, April 6

Saint Michael’s College presents a talk by Professor Katie Kirby of the philosophy faculty at noon in Saint Edmund’s Hall Farrell Room, entitled: “Interrupting Whiteness: Racial Estrangement, the Command to Hear, and the Reorientation of Reason.” Part of the Faculty Colloquium Series in the Humanities.

Friday, April 7 & Saturday, April 8

Saint Michael’s College presents a Spring International Market: Times are Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Alliot Hall Lobby. Shop for unique items– crafts, jewelry, artwork, clothing and more. All profits benefit families served by the organization that MOVE students partner with in Guatemala.

Friday, April 7

Saint Michael’s College presents a Gallery Reception from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the McCarthy Arts Center Art Gallery for the exhibition titled “What” by Tiffany Landry, which is on view in the gallery April 3-14.

Holy Week Masses for the faith community of Saint Michael’s College and Edmundite Campus Ministry will be at the following locations and times:

Palm Sunday Mass, April 9 at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. in the Chapel of St. Michael the Archangel on campus; Triduum Services: Holy Thursday, April 13 at 7 p.m. in the Chapel; Good Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m. at Saint Pius X Church, Essex Center; Holy Saturday, April 15 at 8 p.m. at St. Lawrence Church, Essex Junction; Easter Sunday, April 16 at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the Chapel (no 7 p.m. Mass).

Easter Brunch: Hosted by Edmundite Campus Ministry following the 11 a.m. Mass on Easter Sunday. This is open to anyone who would like to attend with their families (RSVP to [email protected] or 654-2333 is required by Tuesday, April 11).

Sunday, April 9

Saint Michael’s College presents Bingo for a Cause from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. in Eddie’s Lounge of Alliot Student Center. Enjoy a Sunday afternoon of Bingo and fun! Play for prizes and donate to a good cause. All are welcome!

Wednesday, April 12

Saint Michael’s College presents a program on “White Fragility” at 6 p.m. in the McCarthy Arts Center Recital Hall. The College’s Civil Rights Alliance is excited to welcome the Peace and Justice Center to Saint Mike’s to present on the subject of white privilege and fragility. This presentation’s purpose is to help minimize the amount of defensive moves brought up by racial stress. “Despite the uncomfortability around discussions regarding racism,” say the organizers, “we encourage people to stay engaged!”

Wednesday, April 12

Saint Michael’s College presents a panel discussion about disability and ableism in the LGBT+ community, at 7 p.m. in Saint Edmund’s Hall Farrell Room. Sponsored by the campus group Common Ground, which supports and

Tuesday, April 18

Saint Michael’s College presents an exhibition of art by student Nicolas Verdirame ’17, titled, “Extraordinary Objects,” from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in McCarthy Arts Center Art Gallery. For more information, please visit: https://knightsite.smcvt.edu/mccarthygallery/

Exhibition on view from April 18 – 24. See April 21 Gallery Reception.

Wednesday, April 19

Saint Michael’s College presents Noir (Nwa), a Quebec film in French (with English subtitles), at 7 p.m. in Cheray Science Hall 111. Noir (NWA) a gritty look at gang culture in Montreal North, is incredibly timely in that central to the drama are the tense relations between the police and the black community.

Friday April 21

Saint Michael’s College presents a Norwegian music concert and movie at 2 p.m. in McCarthy Arts Center Recital Hall. A trio of professional musicians presents a concert of recent works for classical guitar, accordion, and cello by composers from Norway and the United States. Award-winning Norwegian composer Bjorn Skjelbred hosts and introduces the program. Admission is free. Catch a movie AND a concert. This concert features three world premieres by Norwegian and American composers: Bjorn Bolstad Skjelbred, Torstein Aagaard-Nilsen and Conrad Kehn, and a solo by Magnar Am. Bjorn Skjelbred will fly in from Oslo to host the concert. Colorado-based composer Conrad Kehn’s newly-created silent film will be shown accompanied by live music. Performers include Michael Gilbert Ronstadt (Cello), Eric Despard (Guitar) and Rocco Anthony Jerry (Accordion). This project was funded by Arts Council Norway, Norwegian Society of Composers, The Composers’ Remuneration Fund, American-Scandinavian Foundation – Andrew E. and G. Norman Wigeland Fund, The Troy Public Library, Music Norway and The Foreign Office.

Friday, April 21

Saint Michael’s College presents MOVE Mentor Day with a reception from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the 300s Field on campus. Mentor Day is an event funded by MOVE, volunteer service arm of Edmundite Campus Ministry, for the College’s mentors and mentees to celebrate the end of the school year with food, bouncy houses, games, face painting, and fun!

Friday, April 21

Saint Michael’s College presents a Gallery Reception for student Nicolas Verdirame’s exhibit “Extraordinary Objects” in the McCarthy Arts Center Gallery, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the gallery. Exhibition on view from April 18 – 24.

Sunday, April 23

Saint Michael’s College presents a concert by the Vermont Choral Union at 3 p.m. in McCarthy Arts Center Recital Hall. This community ensemble, founded 50 years ago at the University of Vermont, has been directed since 2011 by Jeff Rehbach, who in addition to his work with the Choral Union conducts the Middlebury College Community Chorus, a 90-voice ensemble. He assists with music and plays the organ for Memorial Baptist Church services in Middlebury. For the past five years, the Choral Union has presented December concerts in downtown Burlington, hosted by Cathedral Arts, and in St. Albans. The ensemble travels to offer its spring programs in various locales across the state – including its first appearance in Montpelier in spring 2016 – and at Saint Michael’s College each year, along with other concerts around the state.

Wednesday, April 26

Saint Michael’s College presents the campus a cappella group Soulful Harmony giving their Spring Concert at 7 p.m. in the McCarthy Arts Center Recital Hall.

Thursday, April 27

Saint Michael’s College presents the campus a cappella group Sleepless Knights giving their Spring Concert at 7 p.m. in McCarthy Arts Center Recital Hall. “Please join us in the final Sleepless Knights concert for the year! Come enjoy senior pieces, pizza, your favorite classics, and brand new selections that we have been working very hard on!” say leaders of this ensemble.

Thursday, April 27

Saint Michael’s College presents the Akoma Ensemble Spring Concert (drum-dance music) by students from two music classes, at 7 p.m. in the International Commons. The Akoma Ensemble’s spring concert will feature Koblavi Dogah and Eli Wolasi of Ghana, and the group will be performing religious, historic, and recreational drum-dance music from Ghana’s Volta Region. Audience members will be invited to join in on the ensemble’s traditional end-of-the-year Gahu dance, plus learn the movement to a social music called “Adzrowo” – Free and open to the public.

Friday, April 28

Saint Michael’s College presents the Acabellas Spring Concert at 7 p.m. in McCarthy Arts Center Recital Hall. Please join the Acabellas, an all-female a cappella group, in their end-of-semester concert. Enjoy great music old and new along with some delicious baked goods and fun prizes.

Sunday, April 30

Saint Michael’s College presents a concert by vocal and instrumental students at 7 p.m. in McCarthy Arts Center Recital Hall. Students show off their talents in this end-of-year joint recital.

Monday, May 1

Saint Michael’s College presents a String Orchestra & Chorale Concert at 7 p.m. in McCarthy Arts Center Recital Hall. The Saint Michael’s College String Orchestra and Chorale give a joint end-of-year concert.

Tuesday, May 2

Saint Michael’s College presents a Student Recital at 7 p.m. in McCarthy Arts Center Recital Hall. St. Mike’s student musicians show off their stuff. Pianists, vocalists, string and wind players perform in a joint recital with something to please everyone.

Wednesday, May 3

Saint Michael’s College presents an annual performance of Terry Riley’s “In C” from 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. in McCarthy Arts Center Recital Hall. St. Mike’s music students join forces for the annual end-of-year performance of Terry Riley’s minimalist classic ‘In C.’ If you read music and play an instruments, bring it along and join in. Everyone is welcome! Admission is free.

Wednesday, May 3

Saint Michael’s College presents the last concert of the school year by the College’s all- male a cappella group Mike Check at 8 p.m. in McCarthy Arts Center Recital Hall. Group members say: “Seize this final opportunity to see St. Mike’s premier all male a cappella group in their last concert of the school year. Prepare to be amazed, to say the least.”