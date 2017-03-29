New Grants Awarded to CRWC to Fund Old Dam Removals in the Upper Valley

News Release — CRWS

March 29, 2017

Contact:

Ron Rhodes, CRWC River Steward

[email protected], 802-457-6114

The Connecticut River Watershed Council (CRWC) has received three grants totaling nearly $235,000 from the Upper Connecticut River Mitigation and Enhancement Fund to help fund the removal of four deadbeat dams in the Upper Valley.

Two of the dams are located in Haverhill, NH on Clark Brook, a direct tributary to the Connecticut River. Both dams are privately owned and no longer serve a useful purpose. The other two dams, which are also blocking fish passage and sediment transport, are located in Vermont on the Ompompanoosuc River in West Fairlee and on Charles Brown Brook in Norwich.

The Connecticut River Watershed Council has been working since 1952 to protect clean water, recreational opportunities, and wildlife habitats from source to sea across four river states. CRWC will use these new grants to help fund all aspects of the dam removal projects, including engineering design, state and federal permitting, and construction.

CRWC River Steward Ron Rhodes of Pomfret, VT will serve as the project manager, overseeing all aspects of the budgeting, contracting and construction activities. “Our project partners and the dam owners are thrilled to be able to proceed. Thanks to these grants, we plan to have two of the four dams removed this summer, with the other two slated for 2018,” Rhodes explained.

The Upper Connecticut River Mitigation and Enhancement Fund, which is administered by the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, supports restoration, protection, and enhancement of the river, wetlands, and shore lands within the Connecticut River watershed upstream of the confluence of the White River and the Connecticut River at White River Junction, VT and West Lebanon, NH. This fund was created as part of the settlement agreement between the parties involved in the federal process to award a new operating license for three hydroelectric dams on the Connecticut River at Fifteen Mile Falls near Littleton, NH and Ryegate, VT.