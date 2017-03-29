Montpelier Attorney Claudia Pringles Honored for Leadership Roles Leading to Landmark Disability Legislation

News Release — Claudia I. Pringles, Esq.

Montpelier, VT, 03/22/17 – Attorney Claudia I. Pringles will be honored by the Vermont Autism Task Force for her advocacy on behalf of Vermont citizens who have autism and other developmental disabilities. The award will be presented during the Task Force’s annual Autism Awareness event, which is free and open to the public, and which will be held on April 6, 2017 from 4-6 p.m. in the Vermont State House cafeteria.

The Vermont Autism Task Force is a grassroots volunteer organization dedicated to improving the lives of Vermonters with autism. Among last year’s honorees were Vermont Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman (P) and former Member (1997-2016) of Vermont’s House of Representatives (R), now Superior Court Judge Mary Morrissey.

On learning that Claudia’s work will be receiving this recognition, Vermont State Senator Anthony Pollina observed, “Claudia has the perfect combination of organizational skills, technical expertise, and compassion which she puts to good use. We’re really lucky that she has been willing to do so much for disabled persons in our community.”

A graduate of the University of Wisconsin Law School, attorney Pringles was drawn to Vermont for its values and quality of life. She opened her Montpelier law office in 2008. Her primary practice areas are estate planning, trusts, wills, and probate.

The mother of a child with a disability, Claudia also does extensive work concerning Special Needs law. Since she moved to Vermont over a decade ago, she has been a vigorous, effective advocate for Vermonters with disabilities. Her recent advocacy efforts include:

Helping enact and lead the expansion of a landmark Vermont law mandating that private insurance or Vermont Medicaid pay for medically necessary therapy for persons with autism and other developmental disabilities.

Following the passage of the aforementioned law, Claudia continued to advocate for its implementation, as many barriers still remained to accessing services. She returned to the State House to ensure passage of another law requiring the licensing of behavioral therapists, a requirement to draw upon Medicaid dollars.

Helping pass Vermont State Board of Education, Rule 4500, which regulates the use of restraints in Vermont schools. In the space of a few months, Claudia helped solve what had been, for 20 years, the seemingly intractable problem of getting the various stakeholders to find common ground. Claudia did so by turning opponents into allies: she structured the discussion, setting up a series of committees, one for each of the key areas of contention, then populating each committee with one representative from each stakeholders group.

Testifying at the State House on many issues, including education, proposed budget cuts, and health-related issues.

Claudia’s efforts toward bettering the lives of Vermonters with autism and their families have been so many and so effective that she is a recipient of the prestigious Advocacy Award presented by the nation’s largest and most influential autism advocacy organization, Autism Speaks.