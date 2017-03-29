 

Green Mountain Transit Begins Testing a BYD Battery-electric Transit Vehicle

News Release — Green Mountain Transit
March 28, 2017

Burlington, VT– On March 29, 2017, Green Mountain Transit (GMT) will begin testing a 40-ft battery-electric transit bus in revenue service. The bus, manufactured by BYD, is the first of its kind operating in transit service across the nation. It utilizes BYD’s proprietary Iron-Phosphate battery, produces zero emissions, and boasts a 160 mile range on a single charge. The battery-electric transit vehicle will be used throughout GMT’s transit system, including some LINK Express runs. Passengers can expect the ride to be similar to the buses in the current local bus fleet. The exception being that the BYD bus is not equipped with a fare box and will operate fare free!

GMT has several diesel powered transit buses that are at or near the end of their useful lives. They approached Burlington Electric Department (BED) in 2016 to discuss a partnership, and the idea of electric powered transit vehicles quickly became a priority. BED has since proposed a custom Tier III electric bus program.

In accordance with 30 V.S.A. 8005 (a) (3), distribution utilities are encouraged to support energy transformation programs that reduce the fossil fuels consumed by their customers and the emission of greenhouse gases attributable to that consumption. The details of the proposed electric bus program have not been finalized, although GMT, BED, VTrans, and Vermont Energy Investment Corporation (VEIC) continue to discuss the possibility of replacing aging diesel powered buses with electric buses.

“GMT has been exploring the idea of testing electric transit vehicles in our fleet for some time,” says Mark Sousa, General Manager. “We are excited about the possibility of bringing electric buses to our transit communities.”
“VEIC believes that electric transit technology is vital to reducing the economic and environmental impact of transportation” says VEIC’s Transportation Efficiency Director, Jennifer Wallace-Brodeur, “we are thrilled to see GMT lead the way with this pilot demonstration.”

The battery-electric bus is expected to operate GMT service until April 11, 2017.

Passengers who have questions can contact us at [email protected] or 802-864-2282. To follow the bus as it travels throughout GMT’s service area, follow along on Twitter: @RideGMT.

Press Release

