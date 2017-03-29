City Market Issues RFP for South End Site

News Release — City Market

March 27, 2017

Contacts:

John Tashiro

General Manager, City Market

802-861-9711

[email protected]

Allison Weinhagen

Director of Community Engagement, City Market

802-777-2667

[email protected]

Co-op accepting proposals for subdivided lot at 75 Briggs Street

Burlington, VT – When City Market purchased just over 4.5 acres at 207 Flynn Avenue in Burlington’s South End, their plan was to subdivide the lot and work to sell the south parcel. Currently, the foundation and steel are going up for City Market’s second store on the north parcel, with an expected grand opening of late fall 2017.

At this time, City Market is moving forward with plans to sell the south parcel. The first step in that process consists of the Request for Proposals (RFP) the Co-op issued yesterday. The south parcel is 1.67 acres with an address of 75 Briggs Street. The Co-op’s goal is to close on the property within one year of accepting a proposal.

Interested individuals or organizations must respond to the RFP by Monday, May 22, 2017 in order to be considered. Evaluation criteria include project alignment with City Market’s Global Ends; the project’s ability to fulfill a gap in services in the South End of Burlington; project compatibility with City Market’s neighboring retail operation; and, project compatibility with the surrounding neighborhood. City Market’s project team will review the proposals and may select one or more responding individuals or organizations to make a presentation before the process is finalized.

City Market’s General Manager, John Tashiro, remarks that “the Co-op has been hearing from interested individuals and organizations since we announced our South End expansion plans in June of 2015. We’re excited to issue this RFP and hear ideas for potential use of the 75 Briggs Street parcel.

Information on City Market’s RFP can be found on their website at: http://www.citymarket.coop/southend.

About City Market/Onion River Co-op: The Onion River Co-op is a consumer cooperative, with over 12,000 Members, selling wholesome food and other products while building a vibrant, empowered community and a healthier world, all in a sustainable manner. Located in downtown Burlington, Vermont, City Market provides a large selection of local, organic, and conventional foods and thousands of Vermont-made products. Visit City Market, Onion River Co-op online at www.CityMarket.coop or call 802-861-9700.