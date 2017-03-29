Burlington’s online bond sale ends today

BURLINGTON — The city is selling general obligation bonds to the public using the online investment platform Neighborly. The sale opened Tuesday morning and will close today at 3 p.m.

Burlington plans to sell as much as $8 million in bonds through Neighborly. The company makes it easier for people to invest in public bonds by “allowing issuers to elect lower denominations and sell directly to the public,” according to an announcement from city officials.

The bonds being sold are part of $27 million approved by voters in November and will be used to pay for infrastructure projects, such as extending the waterfront bike path and building roads and sidewalks.

Last year Burlington won a contest hosted by Neighborly to be one of five cities that would get to use the online platform to give residents an opportunity to invest directly in local projects.

Investors can create a brokerage account and buy Burlington bonds here.