Girl Rising Film Viewing and Book Discussion with Author Tanya Lee Stone in Montpelier

News Release — Bear Pond Books

March 28, 2017

Media Contact:

Jane Knight, [email protected], 802-229-0774

MONTPELIER, Vt. – Bear Pond Books is pleased to present award-winning Vermont author Tanya Lee Stone, who will lead a screening and discussion of the film Girl Rising, along with her companion book, Girl Rising: Changing the World One Girl at a Time.

The film screening and discussion will take place at The Savoy Theater in Montpelier on Saturday, April 8th at Noon.

“The single most powerful tool we have to make the world a healthier, more functional, more peaceful place is educating girls,” says author Tanya Lee Stone.

Girl Rising follows the stories of nine girls in developing countries, allowing viewers the opportunity to witness how education can break the cycle of poverty, and how the power of education can change the future for girls, families, communities and entire nations. The documentary and book together make a powerful movement toward a global campaign for education access.

Publishers Weekly calls the book “a vivid, heartrending portrait of resilience in the face of tremendous obstacles.”

“We are thrilled to bring this educational resource as part of our Bear Pond Books Educator Series to the Central Vermont area to build awareness around a global issue that affects not only girls, but entire communities around the world,” says Bear Pond Books owner Claire Benedict. “We hope teachers, parents, teens and tweens watch this film, read the book, and then become inspired to help find solutions to end gender discrimination in education.”

Bear Pond Books is happy to offer special pricing for parents or caregivers and the young people in their lives. The film and book are recommended for ages 12 and up. Ticket prices include a copy of the book: $25 for one movie ticket and one book; $30 for two movie tickets and one book; $45 for a family pack of four tickets with one book.

To purchase tickets or for more information, please visit www.bearpondbooks.com or visit the bookstore at 77 Main Street Montpelier.

We look forward to seeing you at The Savoy on Saturday, April 8th! This event is generously sponsored by The Savoy Theater.

# # #

About Bear Pond Books

An independent bookstore at 77 Main Street in downtown Montpelier, Bear Pond Books has been matching readers with books since 1973. The store sells a range of new and used fiction and nonfiction books for all ages, as well as literary gifts and stationery. Its robust children’s room features the chicken coop, a built-in reading nook for kids, and is home to Veruca, Bear Pond’s 20-year-old Russian tortoise. The Educator Series offers workshops, with an accompanying website of articles, resources, and book lists, designed to encourage dialogue between authors writing for children and young adults and area educators. Store hours are Mon.-Th., 9:00am-6:30pm; Fri. 9:00am-8:00pm; Sat. 9:00am-5:30pm; and Sun. 10:00am-5:00pm. Learn more at bearpondbooks.com.

About Tanya Lee Stone

Tanya Lee Stone is best known for telling little-known or unknown stories of women and people of color. She writes MG/YA narrative nonfiction such as Almost Astronauts and Courage Has No Color, and nonfiction picture books such as Who Says Women Can’t Be Doctors? and The House that Jane Built. Her work has been recognized by the NAACP Image Award, Robert F. Sibert Medal, Golden Kite Award, Bank Street Flora Straus Steiglitz Award, Jane Addams Honor, YALSA Nonfiction Finalist, Boston Globe-Horn Book Honor, NPR Best Books, and NCTE Orbis Pictus Honors. She is also the author of the YA verse novel, A Bad Boy Can Be Good for a Girl, which was a Top Ten Banned Book. Stone studied English at Oberlin College, later earned a master’s degree, and was an editor of children’s nonfiction for many years before becoming a writer. She teaches writing at Champlain College.