 

Dr. Hannah Miller to Discuss ‘Critical Race Theory’ at Sterling College

Mar. 28, 2017, 4:34 pm by Leave a Comment

News Release — Sterling College
March 28, 2017

Media Contact:
Christian Feuerstein, Director of Communications, Sterling College
802.586.7711 x164 • [email protected]

March 28, 2017 • Craftsbury Common, VT • Critical race theory recognizes that racism is engrained in American society, and that institutional racism is pervasive. Once acknowledged, how can people build inclusive learning communities within this system? Johnson State College professor Dr. Hannah Miller and the students of “Education and Learning Theory” at Sterling College will be tackling this question in a discussion at Sterling.

Miller is a faculty member in the Education Department at Johnson State College. She currently teaches courses such as “Perspectives on Learning,” “Elementary Science and Social Studies Methods,” and “Technology for Integrated Instruction.” Although undergraduate teaching is her primary passion, she also maintains research interests in the scholarship of social change in contexts of teacher education, K-12 teaching and learning, and sustainability and the environment. Miller works to understand how future teachers envision the process of social change in educational systems.

The discussion will be held on Tuesday, April 11, at 6:45 p.m. in Common House on the Sterling College campus. This talk is free and open to the public.

 

Filed Under: Vermont Press Releases Tagged With: ,
Press Release

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Latest stories by

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Dr. Hannah Miller to Discuss ‘Critical Race Theory’ at St..."