Dr. Hannah Miller to Discuss ‘Critical Race Theory’ at Sterling College

March 28, 2017

March 28, 2017 • Craftsbury Common, VT • Critical race theory recognizes that racism is engrained in American society, and that institutional racism is pervasive. Once acknowledged, how can people build inclusive learning communities within this system? Johnson State College professor Dr. Hannah Miller and the students of “Education and Learning Theory” at Sterling College will be tackling this question in a discussion at Sterling.

Miller is a faculty member in the Education Department at Johnson State College. She currently teaches courses such as “Perspectives on Learning,” “Elementary Science and Social Studies Methods,” and “Technology for Integrated Instruction.” Although undergraduate teaching is her primary passion, she also maintains research interests in the scholarship of social change in contexts of teacher education, K-12 teaching and learning, and sustainability and the environment. Miller works to understand how future teachers envision the process of social change in educational systems.

The discussion will be held on Tuesday, April 11, at 6:45 p.m. in Common House on the Sterling College campus. This talk is free and open to the public.