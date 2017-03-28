 

Common Good Vermont Announces 11th Annual VT Nonprofit Luncheon: The Data Driven Nonprofit on April 18

Burlington, VT: Common Good Vermont invites nonprofit professionals and supporters to the 11th Annual Nonprofit Luncheon, The Data Driven Nonprofit, on April 18th, from 11:30 am – 2:00 pm, at the Doubletree Hotel, South Burlington, VT.

Nonprofit organizations are vital to making meaningful change in the world and they have significant amounts of untapped potential in their data. Unfortunately, many nonprofits lack the strategies, skills, and guidance to make better decisions based on their data. Join us to learn how “big data” is completely transforming how companies drive their decision making and how Vermont nonprofits can tap the potential of their data, make better decisions and achieve improved community outcomes.

Speaker Steve MacLaughlin is the Vice President of Data & Analytics at Blackbaud and the author Amazon bestseller, “Data Driven Nonprofits.” Steve brings his 20+ years of experience driving innovation with a broad range of companies, government institutions, and nonprofit organizations.

Pre-registration is required. Registration will start at 11:00 a.m. including a light networking lunch followed by the presentation.

Common Good Vermont (CGVT) serves as the “go-to” resource for all of Vermont’s mission-driven organizations to share resources, gain skills, and build partnerships. CGVT is the only statewide organization in Vermont dedicated to uniting and strengthening the nonprofit organizations that serve the Green Mountain State.

Learn more and register at www.CommonGoodVT.org.

