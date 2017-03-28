Benefit Screening of ‘The Gun Shop’ Documentary April 4

News Release — Stowe Story Labs

March 28, 2017

Contact:

David Rocchio, Stowe Story Labs

[email protected]

(802) 279-1258

STOWE, VT – Stowe Cinema, located on the Mountain Road in Stowe, will be the venue for a one-time screening of The UK’s Channel 4 documentary, THE GUN SHOP, on Tuesday, April 4 at 8:30 PM. The screening is a benefit for the non-profit Stowe Story Labs and Helen Day Art Center.

Co-produced by Stowe resident, David Rocchio, THE GUN SHOP is a documentary about guns in America from the perspective of one gun shop and the community around it. The show was filmed in Battle Creek, Michigan. The documentary received 4- and 5-star reviews throughout the UK when broadcast November, 2016.

A donation of $35 or more will provide admission to the reception, screening and Q&A to follow. To buy tickets click here or visit helenday.com/events. There will be a reception at 7:30 PM. The screening is slated for 8:30 PM with a Q&A immediately after with co-producer David Rocchio and Director John Douglas

“I am so pleased our sales agent gave us the right to screen the film in Stowe,” said co-producer David Rocchio. “My purpose in making this doc was to create a window into a gun shop, the people who pass through it and the issue of guns in America. My idea was simple: I love going to Parro’s in Waterbury and also believe in strict gun control. I cannot stand how we allow different opinions on things like guns to be used to divide us so deeply,” he said. “We need to restart dialogue in America and a conversation starts with listening,” he said.

Helen Day Art Center Director Rachel Moore said, “This is a wonderful opportunity to further our partnership with Stowe Story Labs and collaboratively support the production of relevant issues through film and through the arts – a core part of our mission.