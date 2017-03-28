182,000 Joblink accounts exposed in cyber-attack

The Vermont Department of Labor has announced that as many as 182,000 Joblink accounts dating back to 2003 may have been breached in a cyber-attack.

As a result of the breach, personal information such as names, addresses, dates of birth and social security numbers may have been compromised.

The department was notified on March 15; the Scott administration told the public about the cyber-attack on March 22.

Joblink is a job posting system used by employers and unemployed workers in 10 states. The database is run by America’s Joblink Alliance. About 4.8 million accounts across the nation may have been affected by the breach.

The Vermont Department of Labor requires all job seekers who are receiving unemployment benefits to sign up for the program to perform job searches and post resumes.

The Vermont Joblink system is not linked to any other state system.

AJLA has hired a firm to conduct a forensic analysis of the attack. The FBI is also investigating.

Vermonters who want more information can call a toll-free hotline available 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday until April 14. The number is 844-469-3939.

The Vermont Attorney General and the department are working with the other states that have been exposed by the breach, including Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Delaware, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Maine and Oklahoma.

AJLA will send an email to all account holders by March 29, explaining how to get access to 12 months of free credit monitoring.