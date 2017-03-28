 

182,000 Joblink accounts exposed in cyber-attack

Mar. 28, 2017, 6:06 am by Leave a Comment
The Vermont Department of Labor has announced that as many as 182,000 Joblink accounts dating back to 2003 may have been breached in a cyber-attack.

As a result of the breach, personal information such as names, addresses, dates of birth and social security numbers may have been compromised.

The department was notified on March 15; the Scott administration told the public about the cyber-attack on March 22.

Joblink is a job posting system used by employers and unemployed workers in 10 states. The database is run by America’s Joblink Alliance. About 4.8 million accounts across the nation may have been affected by the breach.

The Vermont Department of Labor requires all job seekers who are receiving unemployment benefits to sign up for the program to perform job searches and post resumes.

The Vermont Joblink system is not linked to any other state system.

AJLA has hired a firm to conduct a forensic analysis of the attack. The FBI is also investigating.

Vermonters who want more information can call a toll-free hotline available 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday until April 14. The number is 844-469-3939.

The Vermont Attorney General and the department are working with the other states that have been exposed by the breach, including Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Delaware, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Maine and Oklahoma.

AJLA will send an email to all account holders by March 29, explaining how to get access to 12 months of free credit monitoring.

Filed Under: Business & Economy Tagged With: , ,
Anne Galloway

Anne Galloway is the founder and editor of VTDigger.org and the executive director of the Vermont Journalism Trust. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Follow Anne on Twitter @GallowayVTD

Latest stories by Anne

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "182,000 Joblink accounts exposed in cyber-attack"