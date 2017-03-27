Vermont State Police Receives CALEA Accreditation

News Release — Vermont State Police

March 27, 2017

Contact:

Scott Waterman

Vermont State Police Public Information Officer

802-241-5277 desk

802-279-4554 cell

[email protected]

Waterbury, VT / March 27, 2017 – The Department of Public Safety and the Vermont State Police are proud to announce that the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA®) has awarded the Vermont State Police with official CALEA Accreditation. Received this past weekend, this CALEA award makes the Vermont State Police the second Vermont law enforcement agency to currently meet the state-of-the-art standards required for this national law enforcement recognition.

The CALEA Accreditation award was presented to Vermont State Police Director Colonel Matthew T. Birmingham, and Office of Professional Standards Commander Lieutenant Dee Barbic in Mobile, Alabama Saturday evening. The recognition comes after a multi-year effort, overseen and coordinated by Lieutenant Barbic, to identify and address areas within the Vermont State Police requiring improvement to meet CALEA standards.

Colonel Birmingham commented after receiving the award, “I want to thank all members of the Vermont State Police, and especially Lieutenant Barbic, for their efforts in achieving this award. As a law enforcement agency working for all Vermonters, we hold ourselves to the highest professional standards on a daily basis, and want Vermonters to be assured of that. The CALEA accreditation is a standard Vermonters can be proud of, and hold us to as we serve around the state.”

Department of Public Safety Commissioner Thomas Anderson also congratulated VSP on the achievement, “As an organization solely dedicated to improving the delivery of public safety services, the CALEA Accreditation achieved by the Vermont State Police is highly meaningful and important. Holding law enforcement agencies to high professional standards for performance and training translates to improved and more professional service to our citizens. I am very proud to be working with and for an organization with these kinds of high standards in law enforcement. My thanks to Colonel Birmingham and Lieutenant Barbic for their outstanding work in achieving this accreditation ”

The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., (CALEA®) was created in 1979 to improve the delivery of public safety services, primarily by: maintaining a body of standards, developed by public safety practitioners, covering a wide range of up-to-date public safety initiatives; establishing and administering an accreditation process; and recognizing professional excellence. Achieving and maintaining “accredited status” is an on-going project for all accredited law enforcement agencies and requires constant monitoring and periodic updating of policies and procedures to ensure compliance with internationally accepted law enforcement accreditation standards. This accreditation program provides public safety agencies an opportunity to voluntarily demonstrate that they meet an established set of professional standards. Please visit the CALEA website for more information.

With this award, the Vermont State Police becomes the 10th state police agency in the country to be CALEA accredited. Currently, there are 634 fully accredited law enforcement agencies, including the UVM Police Department, in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. CALEA Accreditation is guaranteed for 4 years, however agencies must continue to meet the standards required by CALEA to retain the recognition beyond that period.

Vermonters who wish to participate and advise VSP on any concerns can contact the VSP Office of Professional Standards at 45 State Drive, Waterbury VT, 05671-1300 or 802-241-5618 .