UVM Spinoffs Have Strong Presence at National Innovation Summit

March 27, 2017

Four start-up companies that grew out of the research of University of Vermont faculty and graduate students, two technologies developed by UVM faculty that have commercial potential, and a start-up launched by staff at the UVM Medical Center will be on display at the invitation-only National Innovation Summit & Showcase, the world’s largest showcase of industry-vetted emerging-technologies ready for commercialization.

The event will be held May 14 through 17 at the Gaylord Hotel and Conference Center in Washington, D.C.

The seven invitees place UVM and the UVM Medical Center in the top 10 percent of all universities, federal labs, government research centers and companies submitting applications for the event.

“The large number of technologies making the cut is an impressive accomplishment,” said Derek Mayer, who coordinates partnerships at TechConnect, the global outreach organization behind the National Summit. “Having multiple submissions reach our innovation community through IP showcase presentations and corporate matchmaking is a great opportunity and accomplishment. Hats off to the UVM innovation network for putting together a strong delegation.”

“We’re proud to be representing Vermont with such a strong team of start-ups and start-ups to be,” said Corine Farewell, director of UVM’s Office of Technology Commercialization. “We’re grateful to the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development, the Vermont Technology Council and the Vermont Center for Emerging Technologies both for supporting our presence at the summit and for providing funding, expertise and work space over the years to help nurture and grow innovation and entrepreneurship in our state.”

The companies selected to attend the summit will benefit from federal and corporate matchmaking invitations and networking opportunities. They will also receive a pass to a sister conference devoted to promoting two grant programs that foster creative research with commercial application in higher education, the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) grants.

Three UVM spinoffs were invited in the category of presentation awardees, who benefit most from matchmaking and networking opportunities:

— WISER Systems has developed a suite of services that improve the efficiency, accuracy, and availability of evidence-based prediction tools around high risk human behaviors.

— GreenScale Technologies develops miniaturized propulsion systems for small satellites.

— Packetized Energy Technologies deploys human-friendly systems to enable distributed energy resources such as water heaters, electric vehicle chargers, battery storage systems and pool pumps to balance supply and demand in the power grid.

The fourth UVM venture, THINKMD, which develops solutions that expand access to quality healthcare, was selected in the showcase category. Two technologies with strong commercial potential, one for producing environmentally responsive fibers for concrete and the other a ground-penetrating radar system for mapping underground infrastructure, were also included in the showcase category. VitalVR, which provides tools that help doctors and universities view and record surgeries in an immersive virtual reality environment, was developed at the UVM Medical Center and was also invited in the showcase category.