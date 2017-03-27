Norwich to Hold 22nd Annual Military Writers’ Symposium

News Release — Norwich University

March 23, 2017

Contact:

Daphne Larkin

802-485-2886

[email protected]

Follow us on Twitter @NorwichNews

~Program to address the topic: “Won the War, Lost the Peace: The Centennial Legacy of World War One” ~

NORTHFIELD, Vt. – Norwich University will host the 2017 William E. Colby Military Writers’ Symposium on Wednesday and Thursday, April 12-13.

The only program of its kind at an American university, this distinctive event brings together some of the most influential writers on current affairs and military history. Authors gather for a two-day residency on the campus of the country’s oldest private military college to share their work and debate past and current affairs and military issues.

Scheduled one week after the centennial of U.S. involvement in WWI, the Colby Symposium includes a series of author presentations, a book signing, and the moderated panel discussion. Many events are free and open to the public. Pre-registration and tickets are required for Thursday’s Meet the Authors Dinner. See the full two-day schedule of events here.

This year’s theme is “Won the War, Lost the Peace: The Centennial Legacy of World War One.”

The panel discussion, which is free and open to the public and will be video streamed live from Colby.norwich.edu, is scheduled for Thursday, April 13, from 1-3 p.m. in Plumley Armory.

Guest authors include:

· COL Robert Dalessandro, USA (Ret.) — COL Dalessandro serves as Chairman of the World War I Centennial Commission and Deputy Secretary of the American Battle Monuments Commission. Considered one of the Army’s foremost experts on battlefield interpretation, COL Dalessandro has previously served as a member of the Senior Executive Service and Executive Director/Chief of Military History, U.S. Army Center of Military History.

· Michael Neiberg Michael Neiberg is a professor of history in the department of national security and strategy at the U.S. Army War College. Neiberg has published widely on the theme of war in the world, especially in the era of the two world wars. Neiberg is the inaugural chair in war studies at the Army War College.

· Jennifer Keene — Jennifer Keene is a professor of history and chair of the History Department at Chapman University. Keene has published three books on the American involvement in the First World War, and is currently working on a book detailing the African American experience during the First World War and a project comparing the experiences of soldiers from the French and British empires during World War I. Keene is on the advisory board of the International Society for First World War Studies and serves as the book review editor for the Journal of First World War Studies.

· 2017 Colby Award David J. Barron for his book, “Waging War: The Clash Between Presidents and Congress, 1776 to ISIS.” Barron is a United States Circuit Judge for the United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit and former S. William Green Professor of Public Law at Harvard Law School. He previously served as the Acting Assistant Attorney General of the Office of Legal Counsel at the United States Department of Justice. He is co-author, with Martin Lederman, of the article “The Commander in Chief at the Lowest Ebb.” “Waging War,” is his first solo book.

Founded in 1996 by Carlo D´Este and W.E.B. Griffin, the Colby Symposium has brought more than 100 authors, journalists, and filmmakers central Vermont. The Colby Symposium is a Norwich University Peace and War Center signature event, and is sponsored by the Pritzker Military Museum & Library in Chicago, Ill.