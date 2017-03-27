Mayor Miro Weinberger’s public appearance schedule for the week of March 27

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
March 24, 2017
Contact: Katie Vane
802.734.0617
Mayor Miro Weinberger’s public appearance schedule for March 27 – March 31, 2017:
Monday, March 27
5:30 pm Board of Finance Meeting – Conference Room 12, City Hall
6:00 pm City Council Meeting – Contois Auditorium, City Hall (expected executive session from 6:00 – 7:00 pm, reconvene regular City Council meeting at 7:00 pm)
Tuesday, March 28
5:45 pm 30th Annual Children’s Art Exhibition Awards Ceremony – Contois Auditorium, City Hall
Wednesday, March 29
8:00 am Mornings with Miro – The Bagel Café, 1127 North Avenue
Thursday, March 30 – Friday, March 31
No public appearances scheduled