March Recognized as Senior Nutrition Month

March 23, 2017

Janet Hunt

Executive Director

Vermont Association of Area Agencies on Aging (V4A)

The Vermont Association of Area Agencies on Aging (V4A) is very pleased to announce that Governor Phil Scott has recognized March as Senior Nutrition Month. Governor Scott’s official signing of the proclamation will occur on March 28, 2017 in the Governor’s Ceremonial Office at the statehouse. If you are interested in attending, please contact Janet Hunt by email at [email protected] or by phone at 802-578-7094.

In recognition of Senior Nutrition Month, our Area Agencies on Aging (AAA) and local senior meal programs put together a calendar of events that was held throughout the state to promote the importance of proper nutrition among our older Vermonters. These events included March for Meals – Donate a Plate; Lunch and Listen at the Latchis Theater in Brattleboro which was a fundraiser designed to increase awareness of the Brattleboro Senior Meals; Community Champion’s Week where town officials and local celebrities nationwide are asked to deliver meals during the nationally recognized week of March 20 through 24.

During the federal fiscal year 2016, the Older Americans Act senior nutrition programs served 19,067 Vermonters; 5,616 through home delivered meals and 13,451 community meals. The total meals provided was 1,165,587. Of these, 812,423 were home delivered and 353,164 were community meals. This important work only happens because of our strong partnerships between Vermont’s five Area Agencies on Aging, the Department of Aging and Independent Living and local community meal providers and senior centers in every corner of our state. Nutrition counseling is also available at some of our agencies for individuals who are at high nutritional risk. For more information about community meals, nutritional counseling or meals-on-wheels, the Senior Helpline can be of assistance at 1-800-642-5119.

Over the past ten years, we have seen a 28% increase in meals served. Meal reimbursement from AAA’s to meal sites averages less than $4.00, while the average costs of the meal is $7.60. Client donations average less than $1.00 per meal.

Studies have shown that home delivered meals help keep people at home, which is where they want to be – and it’s less expensive for the state. Our surveys show that home delivered meals helped:

92% of recipients to stay in their home;

62% to manage a medical condition;

75% to each have more fruits and vegetables each day;

95% to have enough to eat every day.

Home delivered meals are nutritionally balanced, and we know that nutrition has a deep impact on physical health and emotional well-being;

The cost of 300 Choices for Care participants receiving home delivered meals is less than the cost of two Choices for Care participants in a nursing home;

The cost of one year of home delivered meals is less than one day in a hospital;

Sharing the cost with Medicaid allows AAA’s to utilize limited Older American’s Act meal funding more effectively, increasing our reimbursement rate to senior centers and/or paying for more meals.

What can YOU do to promote proper senior nutrition?

Read H.434 Bill – An act relating to home-delivered meals as a reimbursable covered service, then,

Contact your local AAA to find out how you can support this bill with written or oral testimony.

Support our agencies with a donation or by volunteering.

Join us to celebrate the signing of the Senior Nutrition Month Proclamation by Governor Scott in the Ceremonial Office at the statehouse on March 28, 2017 at 11:30.

For more information, check-out our website at www.vermont4a.org.