Groups Sponsor Discussion on Women’s Economic Empowerment and Peaceful and Inclusive Societies

March 27, 2017

[email protected]

In celebration of International Women’s Day and the UN Commission on Status of Women (UN CSW), the Grace Initiative, with Bennington College, Center for the Advancement Public Action; Northshire Bookstore, and Vermont Farmers Food Center, is organizing a discussion on the theme of Women’s Economic Empowerment and Peaceful and Inclusive Societies. This event follows the successful G77 retreat in Vermont in September 2016 on Sufficiency Economy Philosophy and Sustainable and Resilient communities, under the chairmanship of Thailand. To this end, a delegation of Women Ambassadors and diplomats from the United Nations, will participate in inter-active discussions in Manchester, Bennington and Rutland.

The women diplomats will come to Manchester, Bennington and Rutland Vermont and discuss the recent UN CSW. They will connect its theme of Women’s Empowerment to and peaceful and inclusive societies.

The panel discussions will take place in Manchester, at the Northshire Book Store, in Bennington; at Bennington College, CAPA; and, in Rutland, at the Vermont Farmers Food Center (VFFC).

The first event will take place at the Northshire Bookstore on 31 March at 6 PM. At Bennington College at 11:00 am, and at VFFC at 1:00 PM. These events will take place in the format of a Vermont town hall meeting. For further information, please email: [email protected]

Background:

The Grace Initiative retreat for women diplomats takes place on the heels of the recently concluded two-week UN Commission on Status of Women. The UN CSW was formed in 1947, following the establishment of the UN. For the first CSW, all 15 government representatives were women. The CSW forged a close relationship with non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in consultative status with the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). One of the first goals of the CSW was to contribute to the drafting of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The CSW successfully argued against references to “men” as a synonym for humanity, and succeeded in introducing new, more inclusive language.

The Commission drafted the early international conventions on women’s rights, such as the 1953 Convention on the Political Rights of Women, which was the first international law instrument to recognize and protect the political rights of women; and the first international agreements on women’s rights in marriage, namely the 1957 Convention on the Nationality of Married Women, and the 1962 Convention on Consent to Marriage, Minimum Age for Marriage and Registration of Marriages.

In 1963, the UN General Assembly requested the Commission to draft a Declaration on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women, which the Assembly adopted in 1967. This declaration became the legally binding Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW). In 1999, the Optional Protocol to the Convention introduced the right of petition for women victims of discrimination.

Every year, women and men from ministries of foreign affairs, government, and civil society from around the world convene at the UN to discuss, deliberate and develop positions on CSW thematic issues. This year, the theme focused on the Empowerment of Women, and the changing role of women in the workplace. Further, it took into consideration the Millennium Development Goals for women and girls.

In regard to the 2017 CSW, the Grace Initiative co-sponsored a CSW event with International IDEA at the UN. This event focused on a project that it is developing in Colombia. The title of the event was: Supporting the peace process in Colombia, and the re-integration of female ex-combatants. This takes into consideration the 2030 Agenda for Development, including SDG 5 (empowerment of women and girls) and SDG 16 (peaceful and inclusive societies).