 

Gov. Phil Scott’s public schedule for the week of March 27

Saturday, March 25

10:00 – 11:00 AM
Maple Fest 2017
One Brennan Circle, Green Mountain College, Poultney, VT

Sunday, March 26

No public events scheduled at this time

Monday, March 27

10:45 – 11:30 AM
Springfield Housing Authority
One Mineral Street, Springfield, VT

12:00 – 1:00 PM
Governor’s Luncheon at the Hartness House
30 Orchard Street, Springfield, VT

Tuesday, March 28

11:15 – 11:30 AM
BFA St. Albans Hockey Team
Governor’s Ceremonial Office, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT

11:30 – 11:45 AM
Senior Nutrition Month, Proclamation and Governor’s Signing
Governor’s Ceremonial Office, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT

1:30 – 2:00 PM
Historic Preservation and Barn Grant Awards Ceremony
Cedar Creek Room, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT

3:00 – 3:30 PM
S. 79 Bill Signing Ceremony
Governor’s Ceremonial Office, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT

Wednesday, March 29

9:00 – 10:00 AM
Open Door Coffee with the Governor
Governor’s Ceremonial Office, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT

1:00 – 1:30 PM
Weekly Press Conference
Governor’s Ceremonial Office, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT

Thursday, March 30

7:00 – 8:00 AM
Charlie + Ernie + Lisa Show
Listen in the Burlington and Plattsburgh areas at 620 AM and statewide at newstalk620wvmt.com

1:00 – 1:30 PM
Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Reception
Cedar Creek Room, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT

2:00 – 2:30 PM
Vermont State Grange Legislative Day Proclamation and Governor’s signing
Governor’s Ceremonial Office, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT

4:15 – 4:45 PM
VTC/UVM FARMS 2+2 Program 20th Anniversary Celebration and Proclamation
Cedar Creek Room, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT

Friday, March 31

10:00 AM – 10:45 AM
Farewell for Pages
Governor’s Ceremonial Office, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT

Please note that this schedule is subject to change.

