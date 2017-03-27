First Call for Chittenden County Appoints Two New Leaders, Seeks Director

News Release — Howard Center

March 27, 2017

Contact:

Martie Majoros

[email protected]

BURLINGTON, VT— Howard Center’s former 24/7/365 crisis center for children and families and its adult mobile crisis have recently been integrated and expanded as First Call for Chittenden County, to serve all Chittenden County residents. While the program is still seeking a director to lead the team of 25 full-time staff and 40 substitutes, two staff leaders have been promoted to assist in overseeing the implementation of the new program. The newly integrated crisis service will serve all Chittenden County residents and relies on one team and one number, 802-488-7777, to meet the needs of those in crisis.

Brandi Littlefield was appointed to the position of assistant director of First Call for Chittenden County. Littlefield has been a Howard Center employee for 18 years and most recently served as a Senior Manager for Developmental Services where she served as the leader for the On-call Crisis Team. She has a dual bachelor’s degree in Psychology and English from Norwich University and lives in Burlington, Vermont.

Mariellen Woods, the newly appointed clinical director of First Call for Chittenden County, has worked at Howard Center for 15 years, most recently as a coordinator for Howard Center’s Family and Community Programs. Woods has a master’s degree in Social Work from the University of Vermont and is a licensed social worker (LICSW). She lives in West Bolton, Vermont.

Anyone can contact First Call for Chittenden County for help in a crisis or for support or information about community services. The caller defines the crisis. The clinicians offer phone support, intervention, in-person assessment and referrals. First Call works with children, adults, and families, and partners with schools, police, medical and mental health providers, and others. In addition, First Call for Chittenden County will continue to respond when there is a community tragedy and provide suicide prevention training and police response trainings.

For more information, contact Martie Majoros at 488-6911 or [email protected].