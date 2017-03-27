Comment Policy
Dan Hoxworth: Trump’s chopping block
Editor’s note: This commentary is by Dan Hoxworth, the executive director of Capstone Community Action in Barre.President Donald Trump’s budget represents a sharp departure from our nation’s social contract to support our neighbors when they are most at risk. The cumulative effect of all these proposed cuts would imperil countless families, seniors and people with disabilities. Economically vulnerable Vermonters would increasingly be, literally and figuratively, left out in the cold.
Through Capstone Community Action, more than 7,000 central Vermonters each year receive vital assistance with emergency food, heating, housing and weatherization. Yet the proposed budget would specifically eliminate the Low Income Heating Assistance Program (LIHEAP), Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) and Community Service Block Grant (CSBG) funding. This amounts to about $1.5 million in cuts to Capstone’s services alone. These cuts would essentially eliminate necessary resources to help people rebound from economic hardship or sustain themselves on fixed incomes, such as seniors and people with disabilities.
Over 60 percent of those Capstone provides emergency heating assistance to are households with seniors or children. Eliminating LIHEAP will force most of these households to choose between food, heat and medication. If you take away a person’s heat their water is going to have to be turned off too so the pipes don’t freeze; by doing that we have essentially made that person homeless.
If we don’t invest now, all of us will pay much more in the future and yet, never fully account for the damage inflicted.
The proposed budget calls for CSBG funding to be eliminated as well. This funding has been essential to enabling Capstone to be responsive to changing and pressing community needs, such as the opiate crisis. Capstone has also invested these dollars in community economic development, helping launch new businesses and creating jobs, improving individuals’ financial health through financial literacy and capability coaching, and bringing millions of dollars back into our local communities for working households through our Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.
Also on Trump’s chopping block is the Weatherization Assistance Program. Weatherizing homes, particularly for those who are low-income, not only reduces the energy costs of a home, it mitigates health issues, caused by mold, moisture and cold drafts.
Further, so many other crucial programs that have proven their effectiveness are slated for cuts from affordable housing to Meals on Wheels. For vulnerable Vermonters and Americans, this budget represents the perfect storm. It is, as if, we are turning the clock back to the Gilded Age of the 1890s.
Increasingly, we understand through the social determinants of health that poverty is a public health issue and by not working to reduce and eliminate it, our nation and its citizens pay a high cost financially to treat the symptoms of poverty. Poverty destabilizes families, exposing children to trauma and other physical health issues, such as asthma. The psychological and physical toll of trauma on children is something everyone in society pays for. In the long run, programs that work to reduce the impact of poverty on households are a wise investment in public health, eliminating short-term and long-term medical treatment. These programs the president wants to cut are preventive in nature. If we don’t invest now, all of us will pay much more in the future and yet, never fully account for the damage inflicted.
Budgets reflect our values. Let this not be the message we send our children and the world that our nation is the land of opportunity for the few. Instead, we must act together to ensure that Vermont and our country is a place where everyone has the opportunity to realize their potential.
