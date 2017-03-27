’15 to Life: Kenneth’s Story’ Film Screening and Discussion at Sterling College

News Release — Sterling College

March 23, 2017

Media Contact:

Christian Feuerstein, Director of Communications, Sterling College

802.586.7711 x164 • [email protected]

March 23, 2017 • Craftsbury Common, VT • The United States is the only country in the world that condemns juveniles to life without parole. This extraordinary fact is explored in the documentary “15 to Life: Kenneth’s Story,” which will be screened and discussed at Sterling College.

The screening and discussion is hosted by The Art House. POV’s “15 to Life: Kenneth’s Story” explores juveniles tried as adults through the story of Kenneth Young, who was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences at 15. Does such sentencing serve our society well? The film follows Young’s struggle for redemption, revealing a justice system with thousands of young people serving sentences intended for society’s most dangerous criminals.

The film will be shown on Wednesday, April 12, at 6:45 p.m. in Common House on the Sterling College campus. There will be a facilitated community discussion after the film, as well as snacks and refreshments. This event is free and open to the public.