YWP: ‘A Little Girl’

Iris Robert, 13, of South Burlington, is in seventh grade. She writes about the dreams of a little girl who believes she can fly, and then, in crashing, she picks herself up and learns something about herself – about recovery and her own strength.



A Little Girl

By Iris Robert

Click below to hear Iris read her work.



When I was a little girlI thought I could fly.I would stand up and twirl,Flying way up high,My tippity fingersTouching the endless blue sky.When I was a little girlI thought I could fly.I would stand up and rescue the helpless,Save the endangered,My tippity fingers,Touching the endless blue sky.When I was a little girlI thought I could fly.Then I came crashing down,Causing everything around me to shatter.I stayed for a while, recovering from my fall.Then I stood up, suddenly quite tall.I dusted myself, and then I began to fly.Without closing my eyes or pretending,I simply started to flyUntil my tippity fingersTouched the infinite blue sky.When I was a little girl,I learned how to fly.

