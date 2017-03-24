 

YWP: ‘A Little Girl’

Mar. 24, 2017, 1:34 pm by Leave a Comment

About the Young Writers Project

YWP only green-webYWP, an independent nonprofit based in Burlington, Vermont, engages young people to write and use digital media to express themselves with clarity and power and to gain confidence and skills for the workplace and life. YWP publishes about 1,000 students’ work each year here, in newspapers across Vermont, on Vermont Public Radio and in YWP’s monthly digital magazine, The Voice. Since 2006, it has offered young people a place to write, explore and connect online at youngwritersproject.org, which has only one rule: Be respectful. For more information, please contact YWP executive director Geoffrey Gevalt at [email protected].

Iris Robert, 13, of South Burlington, is in seventh grade. She writes about the dreams of a little girl who believes she can fly, and then, in crashing, she picks herself up and learns something about herself – about recovery and her own strength.

YWP Iris Robert

Iris Robert, 13, is a seventh-grader from South Burlington. Photo courtesy of Lia Chien, Jericho

A Little Girl

By Iris Robert

Click below to hear Iris read her work.
When I was a little girl
I thought I could fly.
I would stand up and twirl,
Flying way up high,
My tippity fingers
Touching the endless blue sky.
When I was a little girl
I thought I could fly.
I would stand up and rescue the helpless,
Save the endangered,
My tippity fingers,
Touching the endless blue sky.
When I was a little girl
I thought I could fly.
Then I came crashing down,
Causing everything around me to shatter.
I stayed for a while, recovering from my fall.
Then I stood up, suddenly quite tall.
I dusted myself, and then I began to fly.
Without closing my eyes or pretending,
I simply started to fly
Until my tippity fingers
Touched the infinite blue sky.
When I was a little girl,
I learned how to fly.

Check out the February/March issue of The Voice, the Young Writers Project monthly digital magazine. Click here.

