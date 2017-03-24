 

Vermont’s Maple Open House Weekend is March 25-26

Mar. 24, 2017

News Release — Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food, & Markets
March 24, 2017

Contact:
Alison Kosakowski
Director of Communications
Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food, & Markets
802-272-4547
[email protected]

All weekends are sweet, but none are sweeter than Vermont’s Maple Open House weekend.

This Saturday and Sunday, March 25th and 26th, see maple syrup made as Vermont sugarmakers open their operations to the public!

With more than ninety family-owned sugarhouses across the state participating, the hardest part of this weekend will be choosing which sweet spots to visit!

What’s your pleasure? Sugar-on-snow? Live music? Horse-drawn sleigh rides? PANCAKES? The sugarmakers are pulling out all the stops to celebrate the heritage and splendor of Vermont’s signature product. Throughout Vermont, you’ll find a wide variety of maple-themed, family-friendly activities – each as unique as the Vermonters hosting them.

The Vermont Maple Sugarmakers’ Association has put together a helpful Google map which lists each participating sugarhouse. Click on an individual location for a full description of the activities available.

New this year, the Sugarmakers’ Association has coordinated with Vermont businesses that use maple on their menus, and in their products. A wide variety of breweries, eateries, and specialty products will be featured. Check the Google map to find participating businesses in your area.

Vermont leads the nation in maple syrup production – 47% of all the syrup produced in the United States comes from Vermont. That’s 2 million gallons, enough to generously cover 250 MILLION pancakes! YUM!

Vermont’s Ag Secretary, Anson Tebbetts, is looking forward to sampling all the maple treats he can. “Don’t get caught in a sticky situation!” said Tebbetts. “Make your way to an open sugarhouse this weekend, and enjoy some delicious, old-fashioned Vermont fun!”

Visit the Vermont Maple Sugarmakers’ website for more details: http://vermontmaple.org/openhouse

