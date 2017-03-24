UVM Health Network – Central Vermont Medical Center  named one of 2017’s Top 20 Rural Community Hospitals

News Release — UVM Health Network

March 23, 2017

Contact:

Lynn Adamo

Communications Specialist

UVM Health Network – Central Vermont Medical Center

802-371-4375

[email protected]

Berlin, Vt. – The University of Vermont Health Network – Central Vermont Medical Center (CVMC) has been named one of the nation’s Top 20 Rural Community Hospitals by the National Rural Health Association (NRHA).

This follows the Top 100 Rural and Community Hospital honors awarded in February by iVantage Health Analytics and The Chartis Center for Rural Health.

Top 20 Rural Community Hospitals are those achieving success in overall performance based on a composite rating from eight indicators of strength — inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspectives, costs, charges and financial stability.

“Our results as a top health care provider mean our community can count on us to deliver the services they need now and in the future,” said Nancy Lothian, CVMC’s Interim President and Chief Operating Officer.

The Top 20 Rural Community Hospitals, including CVMC, scored best among Prospective Payment System hospitals on iVantage Health Analytics’ Hospital Strength Index™. A Prospective Payment System (PPS) is a method of reimbursement in which Medicare payment is made based on a predetermined, fixed amount.

The Top 20 Rural Community Hospitals, in alphabetical order, are:

• Avera Queen of Peace Hospital Mitchell, S.D.

• Bozeman Health Bozeman, Mont.

• Brookings Health System Brookings, S.D.

• Campbell County Health Gillette, Wyo.

• Castleview Hospital Price, Utah

• Cedar City Hospital Cedar City, Utah

• Central Vermont Medical Center Berlin, Vt.

• Chippewa County War Memorial Hospital Sault Sainte Marie, Mich.

• Kalispell Regional Medical Center Kalispell, Mont.

• Major Health Partners Shelbyville, Ind.

• Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center Jasper, Ind.

• Mercy Medical Center Roseburg, Ore.

• Mid-Michigan Medical Center Alpena, Mich.

• Montrose Memorial Hospital Montrose, Colo.

• Northern Maine Medical Center Fort Kent, Maine

• Olympic Medical Center Port Angeles, Wash.

• Peterson Regional Medical Center Kerrville, Texas

• Sheridan Memorial Hospital Sheridan, Wyo.

• St. James Healthcare Butte, Mont.

• St. Peter’s Hospital Helena, Mont.

An awards ceremony will be held during NRHA’s Rural Hospital Innovation Summit conference May 11 in San Diego. More information about the award is at www.ruralhealthweb.org/about-nrha/rural-health-awards/top-20-rural-community-hospitals/.