Norwich Appoints Historian as New Dean of the College of Liberal Arts

March 24, 2017

Norwich Appoints Historian, Author and Expert on Theodore Roosevelt as New Dean of the College of Liberal Arts

NORTHFIELD, Vt. – Norwich University has named Edward P. Kohn, Ph.D., a longtime educator, historian, author and expert on Theodore Roosevelt, as dean of the College of Liberal Arts, beginning July 15, 2017.

A native of Chicago, Kohn graduated from Harvard University in 1990; received his Master of Arts in History from Victoria University in Wellington, New Zealand; and earned his Ph.D. in History from McGill University in 2000. He comes to Norwich from Bilkent University, located in Ankara, Turkey, where he has served as chair of the Department of American Culture and Literature for the past eight years.

Kohn’s research has focused on the 26th president, Theodore Roosevelt, which has resulted in three books and several articles and book chapters. His first two books attracted significant media attention with reviews in the Wall Street Journal and New York Times Book Review. He was interviewed by the Daily Show’s Jon Stewart, and on National Public Radio’s Fresh Air about his first book, Hot Time in the Old Town: The Great Heat Wave of 1896 and the Making of Theodore Roosevelt (Basic Books, 2010), which chronicled the worst heat wave disaster in American history.

At Norwich, Kohn will lead the College of Liberal Arts, which comprises the departments of English & Communications, History & Political Science, Modern Languages, Psychology & Education, and the School of Justice Studies & Sociology. Kohn will oversee academic planning and implementation, supervision of department chairs/school director and center directors, faculty development, program planning (residential and online), learning outcomes assessment, curriculum mapping for internationalization, and advocating for the College’s programs in recruitment and enrollment. He will also act as liaison to campus units, promoting interdisciplinary teaching and research, maintaining academic standards, promoting experiential learning (including internships and study abroad), and participating in fundraising.

“I am very pleased that Dr. Edward Kohn has agreed to be Norwich’s dean of the College of Liberal Arts. He is an excellent administrator and scholar and a perfect fit for Norwich. With his background, I expect internationalization to be a focus,” said Interim Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Joseph Byrne.