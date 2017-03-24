Merchants Bank Awards Grant to HOPE’s Project Real Job

News Release — Merchants Bank

March 24, 2017

Contact:

Jeanne Montross, Executive Director

(802) 388-3608

Grant funds will assist working low income residents of Addison County.

Middlebury, Vermont: On a recent bleak winter day, spirits were lifted at HOPE with the news of a generous $2,000 grant award from Merchants Bank. Grant funds will support HOPE’s Project Real Job initiative – one of HOPE’s most utilized programs.

Project Real Job is designed to keep low income working people gainfully employed. In 2016, HOPE assisted 55 different people in Addison County with small amounts of support to help cover approved job related expenses.

After a tour of HOPE, Merchants Bank Compliance and Community Reinvestment Officer Cheryl Houchens commented, “Helping an individual get to work, keep a job, or improve their earning potential are all examples of the great community services offered by HOPE. Merchants Bank is so happy to provide financial support to the Project Real Job program in order to help low-income individuals in Addison County remain gainfully employed and be as self-sufficient as possible.”

For decades, Project Real Job has been a modest yet vital source of support for low income working people in Addison County. To be eligible, a person has to be working and meet the income requirements for HOPE services. Eligible individuals can receive up to $75 of support within a year to help cover approved job related expenses. This could include a car repair or registration so that a person can get to work; uniforms, shoes or tools required for a job; or training or testing fees that would help a person obtain a higher paying job. When allocating support through Project Real Job, HOPE considers the individual circumstances of a working person and how a small amount of funding can help them keep a job or improve their ability to earn a living.

Jeanne Montross, HOPE’s Executive Director, notes that support from Merchants Bank comes at a critical time. Demand for HOPE’s poverty relief services has been steadily increasing and the organization now serves close to 900 people every month at their food shelf. Smiling, Montross notes that “Merchants Bank support will have a tremendous impact on our ability to help low income residents improve their circumstances. HOPE expends between $5,000 and $6,000 on Project Real Job every year, and Merchants Bank’s support will help to cover about a third of this initiative. We still have significant funds to raise in order to meet the demand, but we are off to a strong start with this generous grant.”