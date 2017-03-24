 

Bernie Sanders to Hold Town Hall on Education With Vermont-NEA Members

March 22, 2017

Bernie talks with state’s educators during their annual meeting in his only town hall devoted entirely to education issues

MONTPELIER – Sen. Bernie Sanders will conduct a town hall-style discussion with members of Vermont-NEA Saturday during the union’s annual meeting. The event is the senator’s only one this season dedicated solely to the issues surrounding education.

WHO: Sen. Bernie Sanders and the members of Vermont-NEA.

WHAT: A town hall-style discussion on education issues.

WHEN: 10:30 am – 11:30 am on Saturday, March 25.

WHERE: Capitol Plaza Hotel, Montpelier.

WHY: To give Vermont-NEA members an opportunity to share their concerns and experiences with Sen. Sanders, who is a member of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee in the US Senate.

NOTE TO EDITORS: Please understand that with the exception of the town hall with Bernie, the annual meeting of Vermont-NEA is CLOSED TO PRESS. Please plan to arrive at the Capitol Plaza by 10 am to cover the Town Hall.

