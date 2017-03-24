Bellows Free Academy Fairfax Named Vermont’s ACT College and Career Transition Exemplar

￼￼News Release — Bellows Free Academy

March 23, 2017

Natasha Wheel

Communications Coordinator

Phone: (802) 370-3113 ext. 111

Fax: (802) 370-3115

4497 Highbridge Road, Fairfax, VT 05454

Website: ​fwsu.org

Blog: ​fwsu-blog.org

Bellows Free Academy in Fairfax was named Vermont’s ACT College and Career Transition Exemplar for the 2016-2017 ACT College and Career Readiness Campaign.

Established in 2013, the annual​ ​ACT College and Career Readiness Campaign celebrates achievement and creates awareness around the goal of college and career readiness for all.​ ​ACT​ developed the campaign to shine a light on the individuals and institutions doing more with less, overcoming personal or community obstacles, and serving as examples to others working to improve the condition of college and career readiness for all.

The campaign identifies exemplars in each of four categories—students, high schools, postsecondary institutions, and employers—for each participating state.

ACT identified BFA Fairfax as one of a select group of high schools in Vermont for the ACT College and Career Transition Award. High schools were identified based on ACT test data and high school demographics.​ ​ACT State Councils​—comprised of education and workforce professionals from all 50 states—chose the school for state exemplar designation.

“It’s an honor to be recognized for the work that BFA Fairfax does to prepare our students for their future,” said BFA Fairfax high school principal John Tague. “Our vision is for our graduates to have the knowledge, skills, and experiences to make the best choices for themselves, their profession, and their community. Our entire staff works everyday to help students move forward — whether they are preparing for college or career.”

“Each year we are proud to recognize exemplary students, high schools, postsecondary institutions and employers working to advance the condition of college and career readiness in their communities,” said Scott Montgomery, ACT senior vice president of public affairs. “The individuals and groups named ACT state exemplars demonstrate perseverance and innovative

thinking in the face of adversity, and serve as examples to others working to improve college and

career readiness for all.”

Bellows Free Academy Fairfax, received the College and Career Transition Award for its exemplary work to provide opportunities for dual enrollment, work based experiences, independent studies, and online learning in a personalized learning environment.

“I could not be happier for the BFA Fairfax High School community,” said FWSU Superintendent Ned Kirsch. “The hard work they have undertaken to change their system deserves recognition.”

What’s Next: ​All state exemplars will be considered for National Semifinalist status by an ACT Selection Committee, which will narrow the talented group into four National Semifinalists per category. Finally, a National Selection Committee composed of national education and workforce leaders will choose one semifinalist per category to make up four National Exemplars. These National Exemplars, along with all state exemplars and semifinalists will be honored at an ACT recognition event in late fall 2017 in Iowa City, Iowa.

Learn more about the ACT College & Career Readiness Campaign and view highlights from previous years,​ ​here​.

