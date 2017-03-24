Aldrich leaves Vermont Arts Council

Alex Aldrich, the longtime executive director of the Vermont Arts Council, is stepping down.

Aldrich who has led the nonprofit state arts agency for 20 years is leaving to work at his wife Sue Aldrich’s real estate company in Montpelier.

“Working to preserve and advance the arts in Vermont for the past two decades has been exhilarating – challenging at times – and, ultimately, deeply fulfilling.” Aldrich said in a statement. “At this point in my career, however, my focus needs to be on my family’s real estate business, and I look forward to the new opportunities this transition will bring.”

Last week the Trump administration announced draconian cuts across government, including the elimination of the National Endowment for the Arts. Vermont receives about $1 million a year from the NEA; about $715,000 of that federal funding goes to the Vermont Arts Council.

The Vermont Arts Council budget was $1.7 million in 2015, according to a 990 filing with Guidestar. The organization has assets of $1.2 million.

Aldrich says his decision had nothing to do with the federal cuts. His last day is April 14.

The board of trustees for the Vermont Arts Council will conduct a national search for his replacement. Teri Bordenave has been hired as interim executive director.

The Vermont Arts Council was founded in 1965 to provide funding and advocacy for the arts. The council supports arts education programs and gives grants to local artists.