 

Aldrich leaves Vermont Arts Council

Mar. 24, 2017, 4:46 am by Leave a Comment

Alex Aldrich, the longtime executive director of the Vermont Arts Council, is stepping down.

Aldrich who has led the nonprofit state arts agency for 20 years is leaving to work at his wife Sue Aldrich’s real estate company in Montpelier.

“Working to preserve and advance the arts in Vermont for the past two decades has been exhilarating – challenging at times – and, ultimately, deeply fulfilling.” Aldrich said in a statement. “At this point in my career, however, my focus needs to be on my family’s real estate business, and I look forward to the new opportunities this transition will bring.”

Last week the Trump administration announced draconian cuts across government, including the elimination of the National Endowment for the Arts. Vermont receives about $1 million a year from the NEA; about $715,000 of that federal funding goes to the Vermont Arts Council.

The Vermont Arts Council budget was $1.7 million in 2015, according to a 990 filing with Guidestar. The organization has assets of $1.2 million.

Aldrich says his decision had nothing to do with the federal cuts. His last day is April 14.

The board of trustees for the Vermont Arts Council will conduct a national search for his replacement. Teri Bordenave has been hired as interim executive director.

The Vermont Arts Council was founded in 1965 to provide funding and advocacy for the arts. The council supports arts education programs and gives grants to local artists.

Filed Under: Business & Economy, Vermont News Briefs Tagged With:

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Aldrich leaves Vermont Arts Council"